COT Futures Metals Charts: Comex Gold, Silver, Copper, Platinum & Palladium

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 10 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend Aug-10-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,194,794 42 400,413 39 -446,519 49 46,106 80 Gold 477,232 19 168,406 53 -195,641 46 27,235 50 Silver 154,491 20 24,474 50 -39,848 53 15,374 30 Copper 199,899 26 29,031 63 -39,232 32 10,201 84 Palladium 10,452 18 1,508 8 -1,984 88 476 73 Platinum 64,271 29 5,819 22 -13,160 77 7,341 64 Natural Gas 1,420,102 54 -143,920 35 106,435 64 37,485 67 Brent 193,844 35 -31,824 58 30,554 44 1,270 47 Heating Oil 391,917 35 33,915 81 -53,298 19 19,383 76 Soybeans 660,007 12 122,396 61 -106,486 41 -15,910 45 Corn 1,424,121 7 321,559 71 -250,300 36 -71,259 0 Coffee 289,568 51 52,266 89 -57,615 11 5,349 25 Sugar 998,508 50 297,421 98 -351,385 2 53,964 75 Wheat 382,959 22 43,632 73 -31,461 32 -12,171 43

Gold Comex Futures:

The Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 168,406 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -27,929 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 196,335 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 52.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 46.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 49.6 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 58.1 26.1 9.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 22.8 67.1 4.2 – Net Position: 168,406 -195,641 27,235 – Gross Longs: 277,260 124,720 47,485 – Gross Shorts: 108,854 320,361 20,250 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.5 to 1 0.4 to 1 2.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 52.7 46.2 49.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.6 -0.1 -13.9

Silver Comex Futures:

The Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 24,474 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -11,665 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 36,139 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 50.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 52.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 29.9 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 41.7 33.5 18.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 25.8 59.3 8.3 – Net Position: 24,474 -39,848 15,374 – Gross Longs: 64,379 51,825 28,129 – Gross Shorts: 39,905 91,673 12,755 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.6 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 50.0 52.8 29.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -15.9 15.0 -1.6

Copper Grade #1 Futures:

The Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 29,031 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -6,029 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 35,060 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 63.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 32.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 84.3 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.5 36.3 10.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 30.0 55.9 5.0 – Net Position: 29,031 -39,232 10,201 – Gross Longs: 88,960 72,552 20,216 – Gross Shorts: 59,929 111,784 10,015 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.5 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 63.3 32.5 84.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 12.7 -14.0 15.7

Platinum Futures:

The Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 5,819 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -2,985 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 8,804 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 22.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 77.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 64.5 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 49.1 31.7 16.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 40.1 52.2 5.3 – Net Position: 5,819 -13,160 7,341 – Gross Longs: 31,567 20,368 10,720 – Gross Shorts: 25,748 33,528 3,379 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.6 to 1 3.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 22.3 77.0 64.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -11.2 10.7 2.7

Palladium Futures:

The Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 1,508 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 420 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 1,088 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 8.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 88.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 72.9 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 50.1 34.4 13.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 35.7 53.4 9.2 – Net Position: 1,508 -1,984 476 – Gross Longs: 5,238 3,598 1,442 – Gross Shorts: 3,730 5,582 966 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.4 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 8.3 88.2 72.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 0.7 -0.1 -5.0

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).