COT Futures Metals Charts: Comex Gold, Silver, Copper, Platinum & Palladium

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 10 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.
|Aug-10-2021
|OI
|OI-Index
|Spec-Net
|Spec-Index
|Com-Net
|COM-Index
|Smalls-Net
|Smalls-Index
|WTI Crude
|2,194,794
|42
|400,413
|39
|-446,519
|49
|46,106
|80
|Gold
|477,232
|19
|168,406
|53
|-195,641
|46
|27,235
|50
|Silver
|154,491
|20
|24,474
|50
|-39,848
|53
|15,374
|30
|Copper
|199,899
|26
|29,031
|63
|-39,232
|32
|10,201
|84
|Palladium
|10,452
|18
|1,508
|8
|-1,984
|88
|476
|73
|Platinum
|64,271
|29
|5,819
|22
|-13,160
|77
|7,341
|64
|Natural Gas
|1,420,102
|54
|-143,920
|35
|106,435
|64
|37,485
|67
|Brent
|193,844
|35
|-31,824
|58
|30,554
|44
|1,270
|47
|Heating Oil
|391,917
|35
|33,915
|81
|-53,298
|19
|19,383
|76
|Soybeans
|660,007
|12
|122,396
|61
|-106,486
|41
|-15,910
|45
|Corn
|1,424,121
|7
|321,559
|71
|-250,300
|36
|-71,259
|0
|Coffee
|289,568
|51
|52,266
|89
|-57,615
|11
|5,349
|25
|Sugar
|998,508
|50
|297,421
|98
|-351,385
|2
|53,964
|75
|Wheat
|382,959
|22
|43,632
|73
|-31,461
|32
|-12,171
|43
Gold Comex Futures:
The Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 168,406 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -27,929 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 196,335 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 52.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 46.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 49.6 percent.
|Gold Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|58.1
|26.1
|9.9
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|22.8
|67.1
|4.2
|– Net Position:
|168,406
|-195,641
|27,235
|– Gross Longs:
|277,260
|124,720
|47,485
|– Gross Shorts:
|108,854
|320,361
|20,250
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|2.5 to 1
|0.4 to 1
|2.3 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|52.7
|46.2
|49.6
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|1.6
|-0.1
|-13.9
Silver Comex Futures:
The Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 24,474 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -11,665 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 36,139 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 50.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 52.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 29.9 percent.
|Silver Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|41.7
|33.5
|18.2
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|25.8
|59.3
|8.3
|– Net Position:
|24,474
|-39,848
|15,374
|– Gross Longs:
|64,379
|51,825
|28,129
|– Gross Shorts:
|39,905
|91,673
|12,755
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.6 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|2.2 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|50.0
|52.8
|29.9
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-15.9
|15.0
|-1.6
Copper Grade #1 Futures:
The Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 29,031 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -6,029 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 35,060 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 63.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 32.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 84.3 percent.
|Copper Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|44.5
|36.3
|10.1
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|30.0
|55.9
|5.0
|– Net Position:
|29,031
|-39,232
|10,201
|– Gross Longs:
|88,960
|72,552
|20,216
|– Gross Shorts:
|59,929
|111,784
|10,015
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.5 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|2.0 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|63.3
|32.5
|84.3
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bullish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|12.7
|-14.0
|15.7
Platinum Futures:
The Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 5,819 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -2,985 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 8,804 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 22.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 77.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 64.5 percent.
|Platinum Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|49.1
|31.7
|16.7
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|40.1
|52.2
|5.3
|– Net Position:
|5,819
|-13,160
|7,341
|– Gross Longs:
|31,567
|20,368
|10,720
|– Gross Shorts:
|25,748
|33,528
|3,379
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.2 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|3.2 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|22.3
|77.0
|64.5
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-11.2
|10.7
|2.7
Palladium Futures:
The Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 1,508 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 420 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 1,088 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 8.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 88.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 72.9 percent.
|Palladium Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|50.1
|34.4
|13.8
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|35.7
|53.4
|9.2
|– Net Position:
|1,508
|-1,984
|476
|– Gross Longs:
|5,238
|3,598
|1,442
|– Gross Shorts:
|3,730
|5,582
|966
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.4 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|1.5 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|8.3
|88.2
|72.9
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|0.7
|-0.1
|-5.0
*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.
The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).
