COT Energy Futures Charts: Gasoline Blendstock, WTI Crude Oil, Heating Oil, Natural Gas, Bloomberg Index,

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday June 29 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

WTI Crude Oil Futures :

The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 522,490 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -3,671 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 526,161 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 65.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 27.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 90.6 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.1 33.2 4.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.0 57.5 2.2 – Net Position: 522,490 -576,084 53,594 – Gross Longs: 664,867 785,783 105,151 – Gross Shorts: 142,377 1,361,867 51,557 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.7 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 65.0 27.0 90.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 12.3 -10.6 -4.2

Brent Crude Oil Futures :

The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -21,745 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -3,578 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -18,167 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 75.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 24.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 57.3 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 17.4 49.8 4.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 27.8 40.6 2.9 – Net Position: -21,745 19,250 2,495 – Gross Longs: 36,173 103,735 8,486 – Gross Shorts: 57,918 84,485 5,991 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 1.2 to 1 1.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 75.6 24.7 57.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.0 5.6 -3.8

Natural Gas Futures :

The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -100,847 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 4,251 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -105,098 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 48.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 52.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 52.4 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.3 40.0 4.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 33.5 35.1 2.0 – Net Position: -100,847 67,968 32,879 – Gross Longs: 363,172 553,620 61,068 – Gross Shorts: 464,019 485,652 28,189 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.8 to 1 1.1 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 48.3 52.3 52.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -9.7 8.3 18.7

Gasoline Blendstock Futures :

The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 63,859 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 7,301 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 56,558 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 26.2 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 64.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 73.0 percent.

Gasoline Blendstock Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.0 45.8 5.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 10.4 65.2 3.2 – Net Position: 63,859 -74,145 10,286 – Gross Longs: 103,556 175,625 22,579 – Gross Shorts: 39,697 249,770 12,293 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.6 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 26.2 64.3 73.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 7.5 -5.0 -9.2

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures :

The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 25,697 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 1,478 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 24,219 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 68.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 25.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 84.0 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 16.1 51.3 10.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 10.0 62.5 5.7 – Net Position: 25,697 -47,067 21,370 – Gross Longs: 67,694 216,470 45,450 – Gross Shorts: 41,997 263,537 24,080 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.6 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 68.0 25.0 84.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 4.1 0.1 -13.6

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures :

The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -21,521 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -1,039 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -20,482 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 13.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 86.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 36.9 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 49.2 49.7 0.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 92.7 6.9 0.2 – Net Position: -21,521 21,233 288 – Gross Longs: 24,384 24,633 399 – Gross Shorts: 45,905 3,400 111 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 7.2 to 1 3.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 13.8 86.3 36.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -18.0 18.3 -3.3

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).