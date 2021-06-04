COT Soft Commodities Futures Charts: Hogs, Sugar, Coffee, Corn, Soybeans, Wheat, Cattle

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday June 01 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

CORN Futures:

The CORN large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 452,376 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 23,950 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 428,426 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 87.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 14.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 9.5 percent.

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.6 48.2 8.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.5 71.5 10.9 – Net Position: 452,376 -405,083 -47,293 – Gross Longs: 531,338 836,578 142,392 – Gross Shorts: 78,962 1,241,661 189,685 – Long to Short Ratio: 6.7 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 87.8 14.2 9.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -9.0 11.9 -8.1

SUGAR Futures:

The SUGAR large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 269,226 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 16,235 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 252,991 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 91.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 5.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 80.9 percent.

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.2 45.0 9.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 3.9 77.0 3.9 – Net Position: 269,226 -328,283 59,057 – Gross Longs: 309,620 461,251 98,664 – Gross Shorts: 40,394 789,534 39,607 – Long to Short Ratio: 7.7 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 91.9 5.9 80.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 8.2 -7.4 -1.1

COFFEE Futures:

The COFFEE large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 70,773 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 5,659 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 65,114 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 26.7 percent.

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 31.4 44.6 4.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.8 71.0 2.8 – Net Position: 70,773 -76,318 5,545 – Gross Longs: 90,442 128,594 13,600 – Gross Shorts: 19,669 204,912 8,055 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.6 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 100.0 0.0 26.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 16.9 -18.5 10.2

SOYBEANS Futures:

The SOYBEANS large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 224,076 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 3,021 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 221,055 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 85.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 15.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 54.2 percent.

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 34.2 44.9 7.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.5 71.3 8.4 – Net Position: 224,076 -213,475 -10,601 – Gross Longs: 276,257 362,855 57,600 – Gross Shorts: 52,181 576,330 68,201 – Long to Short Ratio: 5.3 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 85.7 15.6 54.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -4.7 6.1 -11.4

SOYBEAN OIL Futures:

The SOYBEAN OIL large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 89,233 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 2,030 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 87,203 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 75.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 23.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 80.6 percent.

SOYBEAN OIL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.8 46.6 8.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.2 66.6 5.1 – Net Position: 89,233 -107,222 17,989 – Gross Longs: 127,933 250,077 45,175 – Gross Shorts: 38,700 357,299 27,186 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.3 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 75.4 23.3 80.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.4 3.5 -2.7

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures:

The SOYBEAN MEAL large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 55,536 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -4,758 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 60,294 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 60.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 36.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 71.4 percent.

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 21.6 51.4 12.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.7 71.5 6.2 – Net Position: 55,536 -80,692 25,156 – Gross Longs: 86,450 205,859 50,157 – Gross Shorts: 30,914 286,551 25,001 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.8 to 1 0.7 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 60.5 36.2 71.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -15.8 17.0 -11.3

LIVE CATTLE Futures:

The LIVE CATTLE large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 59,486 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -7,105 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 66,591 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 28.9 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 63.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 73.4 percent.

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 37.4 39.0 9.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 18.0 56.5 11.4 – Net Position: 59,486 -53,868 -5,618 – Gross Longs: 114,916 119,934 29,502 – Gross Shorts: 55,430 173,802 35,120 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.1 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 28.9 63.4 73.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -9.9 10.8 3.8

LEAN HOGS Futures:

The LEAN HOGS large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 80,295 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 320 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 79,975 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 95.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 4.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 44.8 percent.

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 40.7 29.4 9.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 13.7 54.1 11.4 – Net Position: 80,295 -73,356 -6,939 – Gross Longs: 120,882 87,343 27,073 – Gross Shorts: 40,587 160,699 34,012 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.0 to 1 0.5 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 95.6 4.9 44.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 0.5 -0.7 1.7

COTTON Futures:

The COTTON large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 64,206 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 553 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 63,653 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 62.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 37.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 57.3 percent.

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 34.0 45.7 6.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.1 76.9 3.5 – Net Position: 64,206 -71,859 7,653 – Gross Longs: 78,220 105,169 15,657 – Gross Shorts: 14,014 177,028 8,004 – Long to Short Ratio: 5.6 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 62.9 37.7 57.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.6 7.6 -8.2

COCOA Futures:

The COCOA large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 27,878 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 3,575 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 24,303 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 48.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 49.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 66.5 percent.

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.5 45.3 5.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 15.2 61.1 3.2 – Net Position: 27,878 -32,982 5,104 – Gross Longs: 59,645 94,897 11,712 – Gross Shorts: 31,767 127,879 6,608 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.9 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 48.7 49.4 66.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -1.4 0.6 9.4

WHEAT Futures:

The WHEAT large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 18,795 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 384 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 18,411 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 52.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 49.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 52.7 percent.

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.5 36.7 7.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 23.8 38.8 9.6 – Net Position: 18,795 -8,556 -10,239 – Gross Longs: 113,330 145,728 27,774 – Gross Shorts: 94,535 154,284 38,013 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.9 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 52.2 49.7 52.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -1.6 0.4 8.1

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).