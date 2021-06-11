COT Metals Charts: Comex Gold, Silver, Copper, Platinum & Palladium

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday June 08 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Gold Comex Futures Futures:



The Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 209,387 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -4,314 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 213,701 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 63.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 34.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 69.6 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 58.7 21.0 10.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.1 70.8 3.7 – Net Position: 209,387 -244,806 35,419 – Gross Longs: 288,781 103,496 53,829 – Gross Shorts: 79,394 348,302 18,410 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.6 to 1 0.3 to 1 2.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 63.2 34.2 69.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 9.9 -9.1 -2.8

Silver Comex Futures Futures:



The Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 49,806 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 2,289 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 47,517 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 73.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 26.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 59.7 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.1 29.7 18.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 18.2 67.6 7.2 – Net Position: 49,806 -70,113 20,307 – Gross Longs: 83,378 54,818 33,582 – Gross Shorts: 33,572 124,931 13,275 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.5 to 1 0.4 to 1 2.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 73.7 26.6 59.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 6.5 -5.5 -3.6

Copper Grade #1 Futures Futures:



The Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 14,635 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -3,888 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 18,523 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 52.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 41.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 91.6 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 38.9 33.5 10.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 32.7 44.6 5.9 – Net Position: 14,635 -26,103 11,468 – Gross Longs: 91,156 78,359 25,257 – Gross Shorts: 76,521 104,462 13,789 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 52.9 41.5 91.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -24.9 24.3 -4.4

Platinum Futures Futures:



The Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 20,164 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -3,881 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 24,045 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 40.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 56.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 98.4 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 56.6 21.0 18.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 26.3 65.9 3.6 – Net Position: 20,164 -29,929 9,765 – Gross Longs: 37,717 13,975 12,154 – Gross Shorts: 17,553 43,904 2,389 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.1 to 1 0.3 to 1 5.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 40.3 56.5 98.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -11.5 9.6 17.9

Palladium Futures Futures:



The Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 2,475 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 113 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 2,362 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 14.9 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 79.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 95.0 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 56.9 25.6 14.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 33.9 56.6 6.9 – Net Position: 2,475 -3,329 854 – Gross Longs: 6,127 2,760 1,595 – Gross Shorts: 3,652 6,089 741 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.7 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 14.9 79.3 95.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.6 2.7 7.3

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).