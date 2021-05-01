COT Soft Commodities Futures Charts: Cattle, Hogs, Sugar, Coffee, Wheat, Corn, Soybeans

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday April 27 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

CORN Futures:



The CORN large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 521,563 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -1,182 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 522,745 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 96.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 2.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 28.6 percent.

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 35.0 44.9 8.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.3 73.7 10.8 – Net Position: 521,563 -488,359 -33,204 – Gross Longs: 594,192 762,729 150,258 – Gross Shorts: 72,629 1,251,088 183,462 – Long to Short Ratio: 8.2 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 96.7 2.4 28.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.6 -1.4 -1.5

SUGAR Futures:



The SUGAR large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 267,768 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 38,599 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 229,169 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 91.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 6.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 82.2 percent.

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.5 47.8 9.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.3 79.9 3.5 – Net Position: 267,768 -327,943 60,175 – Gross Longs: 311,478 488,476 95,799 – Gross Shorts: 43,710 816,419 35,624 – Long to Short Ratio: 7.1 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 91.6 6.0 82.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 11.1 -9.2 -7.0

COFFEE Futures:



The COFFEE large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 56,809 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 14,707 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 42,102 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 94.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 5.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 25.2 percent.

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.2 48.0 4.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.9 70.2 2.3 – Net Position: 56,809 -62,131 5,322 – Gross Longs: 76,107 134,229 11,627 – Gross Shorts: 19,298 196,360 6,305 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.9 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 94.2 5.6 25.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.3 -2.3 -1.6

SOYBEANS Futures:



The SOYBEANS large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 250,633 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 7,471 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 243,162 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 92.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 7.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 73.7 percent.

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 35.5 42.1 7.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.0 71.4 8.2 – Net Position: 250,633 -248,464 -2,169 – Gross Longs: 301,810 357,692 67,268 – Gross Shorts: 51,177 606,156 69,437 – Long to Short Ratio: 5.9 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 92.2 7.4 73.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 7.2 -8.6 10.1

SOYBEAN OIL Futures:



The SOYBEAN OIL large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 91,289 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -5,175 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 96,464 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 76.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 22.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 82.3 percent.

SOYBEAN OIL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.7 48.6 8.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.8 71.3 4.8 – Net Position: 91,289 -109,751 18,462 – Gross Longs: 129,305 235,680 41,950 – Gross Shorts: 38,016 345,431 23,488 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.4 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 76.4 22.1 82.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -13.7 14.9 -17.7

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures:



The SOYBEAN MEAL large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 91,925 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 9,016 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 82,909 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 66.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 28.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 82.4 percent.

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.7 47.7 12.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 3.0 77.3 6.0 – Net Position: 91,925 -119,804 27,879 – Gross Longs: 103,992 193,345 52,074 – Gross Shorts: 12,067 313,149 24,195 – Long to Short Ratio: 8.6 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 66.9 28.2 82.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -0.1 -0.9 8.5

LIVE CATTLE Futures:



The LIVE CATTLE large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 62,254 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -11,951 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 74,205 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 33.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 57.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 79.2 percent.

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 36.0 36.9 10.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.9 55.0 11.3 – Net Position: 62,254 -58,995 -3,259 – Gross Longs: 117,365 120,381 33,414 – Gross Shorts: 55,111 179,376 36,673 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.1 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 33.1 57.9 79.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -15.0 13.7 14.7

LEAN HOGS Futures:



The LEAN HOGS large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 78,062 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -1,715 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 79,777 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 93.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 7.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 39.9 percent.

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 40.2 29.9 8.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 12.8 54.5 11.6 – Net Position: 78,062 -70,091 -7,971 – Gross Longs: 114,464 85,099 25,123 – Gross Shorts: 36,402 155,190 33,094 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.1 to 1 0.5 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 93.7 7.7 39.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.8 3.1 -2.1

COTTON Futures:



The COTTON large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 85,453 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 9,257 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 76,196 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 74.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 24.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 71.5 percent.

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.4 40.4 7.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 3.7 83.7 3.3 – Net Position: 85,453 -95,543 10,090 – Gross Longs: 93,587 89,215 17,322 – Gross Shorts: 8,134 184,758 7,232 – Long to Short Ratio: 11.5 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 74.7 24.7 71.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 0.3 -0.8 5.4

COCOA Futures:



The COCOA large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 29,968 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 553 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 29,415 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 50.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 46.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 74.6 percent.

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 32.1 42.7 6.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.8 61.0 3.1 – Net Position: 29,968 -35,781 5,813 – Gross Longs: 62,757 83,473 11,867 – Gross Shorts: 32,789 119,254 6,054 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.9 to 1 0.7 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 50.7 46.9 74.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -13.5 13.2 -0.1

WHEAT Futures:



The WHEAT large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 29,704 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 8,679 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 21,025 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 59.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 41.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 54.5 percent.

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 32.7 36.6 7.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 25.7 41.2 9.5 – Net Position: 29,704 -19,855 -9,849 – Gross Longs: 138,786 155,444 30,614 – Gross Shorts: 109,082 175,299 40,463 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.9 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 59.9 41.6 54.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 8.9 -8.8 -2.3

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).