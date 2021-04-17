COT Metals Futures Charts: Palladium, Silver, Copper, Gold & Platinum

By CountingPips.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday April 13 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Gold Comex Futures Futures:



The Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 180,874 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -8,635 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 189,509 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 55.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 43.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 51.3 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 58.5 21.8 10.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 19.2 67.1 4.4 – Net Position: 180,874 -208,788 27,914 – Gross Longs: 269,513 100,227 48,173 – Gross Shorts: 88,639 309,015 20,259 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.0 to 1 0.3 to 1 2.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 55.9 43.0 51.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.2 3.3 -11.4

Silver Comex Futures Futures:



The Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 36,424 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 4,109 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 32,315 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 61.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 39.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 52.3 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.3 31.4 18.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 20.1 65.2 6.7 – Net Position: 36,424 -55,502 19,078 – Gross Longs: 69,429 51,505 30,007 – Gross Shorts: 33,005 107,007 10,929 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.1 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 61.2 39.2 52.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.0 3.2 -3.1

Copper Grade #1 Futures Futures:



The Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 35,995 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -7,015 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 43,010 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 68.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 26.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.0 30.8 9.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 28.8 51.4 4.6 – Net Position: 35,995 -48,614 12,619 – Gross Longs: 104,129 72,903 23,513 – Gross Shorts: 68,134 121,517 10,894 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.5 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 68.3 26.1 100.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -21.6 20.0 5.1

Platinum Futures Futures:



The Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 24,632 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -8,116 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 32,748 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 46.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 51.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 57.7 18.6 17.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 20.2 70.7 2.9 – Net Position: 24,632 -34,266 9,634 – Gross Longs: 37,890 12,184 11,559 – Gross Shorts: 13,258 46,450 1,925 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.9 to 1 0.3 to 1 6.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 46.0 51.2 100.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.4 5.7 18.4

Palladium Futures Futures:



The Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 2,853 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 315 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 2,538 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 17.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 77.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 85.8 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 50.1 29.5 14.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 24.0 62.0 8.0 – Net Position: 2,853 -3,550 697 – Gross Longs: 5,473 3,228 1,567 – Gross Shorts: 2,620 6,778 870 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.1 to 1 0.5 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 17.5 77.9 85.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 11.7 -13.0 13.8

Article By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).