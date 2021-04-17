COT Energy Futures Charts: Heating Oil, Natural Gas, Bloomberg Index, Crude Oil positions

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday April 13 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Futures:



The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 492,678 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -19,047 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 511,725 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 49.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 41.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 88.6 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.0 35.0 4.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.6 58.7 2.4 – Net Position: 492,678 -544,688 52,010 – Gross Longs: 643,807 805,801 106,355 – Gross Shorts: 151,129 1,350,489 54,345 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.3 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 49.5 41.8 88.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -6.1 7.2 -9.6

Brent Crude Oil Futures Futures:



The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -27,037 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -4,627 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -22,410 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 66.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 30.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 51.1 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 17.5 44.5 4.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 30.1 33.8 2.2 – Net Position: -27,037 22,718 4,319 – Gross Longs: 37,190 94,729 9,108 – Gross Shorts: 64,227 72,011 4,789 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 1.3 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 66.6 30.5 51.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -12.7 8.0 16.5

Natural Gas Futures Futures:



The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -51,276 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 307 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -51,583 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 63.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 40.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 12.3 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 21.0 43.0 4.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 25.3 40.4 3.0 – Net Position: -51,276 30,990 20,286 – Gross Longs: 250,427 512,768 55,836 – Gross Shorts: 301,703 481,778 35,550 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.8 to 1 1.1 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 63.2 40.5 12.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -20.8 23.5 -16.2

Gasoline Blendstock Futures Futures:



The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 42,034 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -7,286 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 49,320 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 1.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 86.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 73.6 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 24.5 49.1 6.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 13.3 63.0 3.9 – Net Position: 42,034 -52,413 10,379 – Gross Longs: 92,222 184,687 24,969 – Gross Shorts: 50,188 237,100 14,590 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.8 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 1.0 86.5 73.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -1.0 2.0 -6.3

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures Futures:



The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 12,702 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 3,410 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 9,292 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 51.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 42.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 69.9 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 15.7 48.4 10.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 12.6 55.8 6.2 – Net Position: 12,702 -30,227 17,525 – Gross Longs: 64,015 197,028 42,846 – Gross Shorts: 51,313 227,255 25,321 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 51.8 42.0 69.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 9.5 -2.4 -21.7

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures Futures:



The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -12,101 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 46 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -12,147 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 33.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 66.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 69.9 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 51.4 46.8 1.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 87.0 12.2 0.2 – Net Position: -12,101 11,724 377 – Gross Longs: 17,456 15,882 429 – Gross Shorts: 29,557 4,158 52 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 3.8 to 1 8.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 33.5 66.3 69.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 33.5 -33.7 1.2

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).