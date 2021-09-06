USDJPY Likely To Complete Combination Higher

The formation of the USDJPY currency pair hints at a triple zigzag. The structure consists of primary waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ.

With four parts out of five parts fully completed wave Ⓩ is currently under construction. It could take the form of an intermediate double zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y).

As wave (W) seems completed, the low of 109.10 might form the intermediate intervening wave (X) as a double zigzag.

Once it forms, prices could rise in the final intermediate wave (Y) near 111.93. At this level, the primary wave Ⓩ will be at the 76.4% extension of wave Ⓨ.

However, a different perspective suggests that the primary intervening wave Ⓧ has not been completed yet.

Price action points to a double zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y) of the intermediate degree. The first actionary sub-wave (W) is a triple zigzag, and the second actionary wave (Y) hints at a double zigzag. As such, only the first two minor sub-waves W and X seem to have been completed.

Therefore, prices could decline in the minor wave Y near 108.48. At that level, the entire wave Ⓧ will be at 76.4% of wave Ⓨ.

Only then the bulls might be able to push prices above 111.69 in primary wave Ⓩ.

