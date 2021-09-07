GBPUSD Upside Looks Corrective

By Orbex
GBPUSD seems to be forming a triple zigzag consisting of primary sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ.
As we are in the final leg of the combination, that is in the sub-wave Ⓩ, we can expect a double zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y) to complete the pattern.
Following a decline in minor wave X as a double zigzag, analysts anticipate Y to lead prices higher.
In the medium term, the market could continue to move up near 1.4278. At that level, intermediate wave (Y) will be at 123.6% of wave (W).
An alternative scenario suggests that wave Ⓧ has not completed its course yet.
Free Reports:
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
It could take the form of a double zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y). For its full completion, an actionary sub-wave (Y) will be required, which is likely to be a double zigzag W-X-Y.
In the near future, the W-X-Y sub-waves may develop towards 1.3442. At that level, wave Ⓧ will be at 76.4% of wave Ⓨ.
Article by Orbex
Orbex is a fully licensed broker that was established in 2011. Founded with a mission to serve its traders responsibly and provides traders with access to the world’s largest and most liquid financial markets. www.orbex.com