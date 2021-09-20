Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 20.09.2021

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After reaching the short-term downside target at 1.1730 and forming a new consolidation range there, EURUSD has broken it to the downside to reach 1.1710. Today, the pair may form one more ascending structure to break 1.1730 and then continue the correction to test 1.1750 from below. Later, the market may resume trading within the downtrend with the target at 1.1666.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After reaching the short-term downside target at 1.3734 and then forming a new consolidation range below this level, GBPUSD has broken it to the downside. Possibly, today the pair may continue falling towards 1.3697. Later, the market may start a new correction to return to 1.3734 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.3676.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB continues the correction. Today, the pair may reach 73.00 and then form a new descending structure to break 72.50. Later, the market may continue trading within the downtrend with the target at 72.00.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is still consolidating above 109.89. Possibly, the pair may fall to break 109.50 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 108.85.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After completing the ascending wave at 0.9324, USDCHF is consolidating around this level. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range down and up to 0.9292 and 0.9357 respectively. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may start a new correction towards 0.9260; if to the upside – resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 0.9408.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending structure at 0.7270 and breaking it to the downside, AUDUSD has reached 0.7227. Today, the pair may correct to test 0.7270 from below and then resume falling with the target at 0.7220.





BRENT

Brent is still consolidating around 75.30. Today, the asset may fall to reach 74.35 and then start a new growth with the short-term target at 77.70.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is still consolidating around 1752.22. Possibly, today the metal may expand the range down to 1741.12 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1767.22.





S&P 500

After forming a new consolidation range above 4438.8 and breaking it to the downside, the S&P index has reached the short-term target at 4400.0; right now, it is consolidating near the latter level. Possibly, the asset may expand the range down to 4390.1 and then start a new growth to break 4414.0. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards to test 4438.8 from below and then resume falling with the target at 4350.0.

