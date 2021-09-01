EURUSD Could Have Reversed

By Orbex
Analysts expect the EURUSD pair to ascend as part of its final 5th wave.
Following the completion of intermediate wave (4) as a triple zigzag, the 5-wave move might consist of minor sub-waves 1-2-3-4-5.
Currently, the market is showing a biased upwards move, forming wave 1.
In the medium-term traders can look for resistance at 1.2268. Intervening wave X marked these levels.
A triple zigzag within the triple zigzag makes a probable alternative to the scenario above.
This type of combination would become part of the second actionary wave of the triple zigzag. This would bring the final intervening wave ⓧ within the minor wave Z.
To complete Z, we can expect a minuette simple (or double) zigzag.
The zigzag could have the pair decline toward 1.1403. At that level, minor wave Z will be at 161.8% of wave Y.
