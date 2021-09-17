COT Stock Market Charts: VIX, Dow, Nasdaq, SP500, Russell-2000, e-mini futures

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday September 14th 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Stock Market Traders | Columns Legend

Sep-14-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index S&P500-Mini 3,051,765 30 -35,842 47 -117,450 45 153,292 59 Nikkei 225 23,351 18 -9,401 23 10,537 88 -1,136 12 Nasdaq-Mini 277,699 59 9,562 80 -2,547 25 -7,015 28 DowJones-Mini 121,065 99 -11,901 20 1,889 67 10,012 92 VIX 325,683 34 -83,690 51 90,439 50 -6,749 31 Nikkei 225 Yen 45,185 22 13,123 56 6,472 65 -19,595 41

VIX Volatility Futures:

The VIX Volatility large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -83,690 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 6,365 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -90,055 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 51.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 49.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 30.8 percent.

VIX Volatility Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 17.3 56.5 5.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 43.0 28.8 8.0 – Net Position: -83,690 90,439 -6,749 – Gross Longs: 56,313 184,132 19,267 – Gross Shorts: 140,003 93,693 26,016 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 2.0 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 51.3 49.7 30.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -10.3 9.5 4.4

S&P500 Mini Futures:

The S&P500 Mini large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -35,842 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -7,477 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -28,365 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 47.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 44.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 58.5 percent.

S&P500 Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 13.2 67.1 13.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 14.3 70.9 8.8 – Net Position: -35,842 -117,450 153,292 – Gross Longs: 401,492 2,047,705 422,141 – Gross Shorts: 437,334 2,165,155 268,849 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.9 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 47.2 44.9 58.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -13.6 1.3 14.7

Dow Jones Mini Futures:

The Dow Jones Mini large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -11,901 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -1,758 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -10,143 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 20.2 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 67.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 92.0 percent.

Dow Jones Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.6 51.3 17.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 36.4 49.8 9.6 – Net Position: -11,901 1,889 10,012 – Gross Longs: 32,212 62,132 21,585 – Gross Shorts: 44,113 60,243 11,573 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 20.2 67.2 92.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -22.1 16.2 23.2

Nasdaq Mini Futures:

The Nasdaq Mini large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 9,562 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 4,574 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 4,988 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 80.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 24.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 28.2 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.5 50.5 14.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 26.1 51.4 17.1 – Net Position: 9,562 -2,547 -7,015 – Gross Longs: 81,991 140,292 40,450 – Gross Shorts: 72,429 142,839 47,465 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 1.0 to 1 0.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 80.4 24.9 28.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 6.2 -9.0 8.1

Russell 2000 Mini Futures:

The Russell 2000 Mini large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -62,981 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -6,533 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -56,448 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 17.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 80.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 53.8 percent.

Russell 2000 Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 10.9 81.2 6.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 23.9 69.7 5.1 – Net Position: -62,981 55,647 7,334 – Gross Longs: 52,975 393,680 31,945 – Gross Shorts: 115,956 338,033 24,611 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 1.2 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 17.5 80.3 53.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.6 2.0 2.0

Nikkei Stock Average (USD) Futures:

The Nikkei Stock Average (USD) large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -9,401 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -907 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -8,494 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 22.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 88.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 12.2 percent.

Nikkei Stock Average Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 13.8 68.6 17.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 54.1 23.5 22.4 – Net Position: -9,401 10,537 -1,136 – Gross Longs: 3,229 16,019 4,099 – Gross Shorts: 12,630 5,482 5,235 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.3 to 1 2.9 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 22.6 88.5 12.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -13.0 10.4 10.4

MSCI EAFE Mini Futures:

The MSCI EAFE Mini large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 27,611 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 2,771 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 24,840 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 51.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 46.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 42.7 percent.

MSCI EAFE Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 7.8 89.2 2.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 1.7 96.0 1.9 – Net Position: 27,611 -30,569 2,958 – Gross Longs: 35,137 400,350 11,606 – Gross Shorts: 7,526 430,919 8,648 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.7 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 51.2 46.9 42.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -4.0 6.6 -14.4

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).