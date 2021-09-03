COT Stock Market Charts: VIX, E-Mini Futures, Dow, Nasdaq, SP500, Russell-2000

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 31 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Stock Market Traders | Columns Legend

Aug-31-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index S&P500-Mini 2,776,075 17 -28,724 48 -92,837 49 121,561 52 Nikkei 225 21,656 14 -4,003 40 3,855 66 148 29 Nasdaq-Mini 230,598 31 -2,449 74 15,118 36 -12,669 16 DowJones-Mini 109,275 75 -2,542 31 -4,726 60 7,268 77 VIX 311,908 30 -85,835 50 93,529 51 -7,694 27 Nikkei 225 Yen 57,065 39 17,522 68 7,006 66 -24,528 31

VIX Volatility Futures:

The VIX Volatility large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -85,835 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -12,686 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -73,149 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 50.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 50.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 27.2 percent.

VIX Volatility Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 21.2 55.9 6.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 48.7 25.9 9.3 – Net Position: -85,835 93,529 -7,694 – Gross Longs: 66,107 174,327 21,288 – Gross Shorts: 151,942 80,798 28,982 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 2.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 50.5 50.9 27.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -13.4 12.4 4.8

S&P500 Mini Futures:

The S&P500 Mini large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -28,724 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -43,617 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 14,893 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 48.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 49.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 51.9 percent.

S&P500 Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 14.0 68.5 13.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 15.1 71.9 9.0 – Net Position: -28,724 -92,837 121,561 – Gross Longs: 389,721 1,902,213 371,634 – Gross Shorts: 418,445 1,995,050 250,073 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.9 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 48.5 49.3 51.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -11.1 -5.2 19.3

Dow Jones Mini Futures:

The Dow Jones Mini large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -2,542 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -1,150 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -1,392 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 31.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 59.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 77.3 percent.

Dow Jones Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 40.1 42.4 16.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 42.5 46.8 10.1 – Net Position: -2,542 -4,726 7,268 – Gross Longs: 43,851 46,373 18,281 – Gross Shorts: 46,393 51,099 11,013 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.9 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 31.4 59.7 77.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.6 -4.9 15.6

Nasdaq Mini Futures:

The Nasdaq Mini large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -2,449 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -31 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -2,418 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 73.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 35.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 15.6 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.1 51.8 15.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 31.2 45.3 21.4 – Net Position: -2,449 15,118 -12,669 – Gross Longs: 69,396 119,514 36,684 – Gross Shorts: 71,845 104,396 49,353 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.0 to 1 1.1 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 73.7 35.8 15.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -0.1 3.0 -10.5

Russell 2000 Mini Futures:

The Russell 2000 Mini large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -66,790 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 6,141 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -72,931 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 14.9 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 83.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 52.0 percent.

Russell 2000 Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 10.5 81.7 6.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 25.2 68.5 5.1 – Net Position: -66,790 60,084 6,706 – Gross Longs: 47,869 371,437 30,012 – Gross Shorts: 114,659 311,353 23,306 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 1.2 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 14.9 83.2 52.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.3 7.7 -3.4

Nikkei Stock Average (USD) Futures:

The Nikkei Stock Average (USD) large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -4,003 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 86 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -4,089 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 40.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 66.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 28.7 percent.

Nikkei Stock Average Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 16.1 47.9 27.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 34.6 30.1 27.0 – Net Position: -4,003 3,855 148 – Gross Longs: 3,484 10,374 6,005 – Gross Shorts: 7,487 6,519 5,857 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 1.6 to 1 1.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 40.3 66.4 28.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 7.5 -12.0 17.1

MSCI EAFE Mini Futures:

The MSCI EAFE Mini large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 18,266 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -14,186 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 32,452 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 35.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 58.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 63.3 percent.

MSCI EAFE Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 8.2 89.0 2.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 3.7 94.7 1.2 – Net Position: 18,266 -23,491 5,225 – Gross Longs: 33,722 367,699 10,202 – Gross Shorts: 15,456 391,190 4,977 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.2 to 1 0.9 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 35.8 58.5 63.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -21.8 20.7 5.2

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).