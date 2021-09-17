17 Sep

COT Soft Commodities Charts: Soybeans, Live Cattle, Lean Hogs, Sugar, Coffee & Cotton

September 17, 2021

By CountingPips.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend
Sep-14-2021OIOI-IndexSpec-NetSpec-IndexCom-NetCOM-IndexSmalls-NetSmalls-Index
WTI Crude2,145,16533355,06425-397,1886342,12474
Gold506,35627207,76063-234,2513726,49145
Silver140,540726,67649-40,1565713,48018
Copper192,1562128,77963-36,109357,33068
Palladium8,6079-1,72702,060100-33325
Platinum75,87049-1,0671-6,3481007,41566
Natural Gas1,429,77756-148,57934108,8086539,77180
Brent203,44542-32,9155729,669423,24664
Heating Oil433,6677229,99176-52,5691922,57889
Soybeans654,9891165,75547-45,60255-20,15338
Corn1,380,4641258,63463-191,32645-67,3084
Coffee288,9435058,06792-62,34994,28218
Sugar1,024,81555259,04990-301,8621142,81361
Wheat359,608114,574518,06949-12,64341

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday September 14 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

CORN Futures:

Federal Funds 30-Day Bonds Futures COT ChartThe CORN large speculator standing this week was a net position of 258,634 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -9,143 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 267,777 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 63.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 44.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 4.3 percent.

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.8 50.5 8.2
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 8.1 64.4 13.1
– Net Position: 258,634 -191,326 -67,308
– Gross Longs: 370,349 697,234 113,142
– Gross Shorts: 111,715 888,560 180,450
– Long to Short Ratio: 3.3 to 1 0.8 to 1 0.6 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 63.1 44.6 4.3
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish-Extreme
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.6 8.6 -0.7

 

SUGAR Futures:

2-Year Treasury Bonds Futures COT ChartThe SUGAR large speculator standing this week was a net position of 259,049 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -24,880 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 283,929 net contracts.

Free Reports:

Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 89.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 10.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 60.8 percent.

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.7 46.2 9.4
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.4 75.6 5.2
– Net Position: 259,049 -301,862 42,813
– Gross Longs: 303,937 473,195 96,066
– Gross Shorts: 44,888 775,057 53,253
– Long to Short Ratio: 6.8 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.8 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 89.8 10.9 60.8
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.0 5.8 -8.0

 

COFFEE Futures:

5-Year Treasury Bonds Futures COT ChartThe COFFEE large speculator standing this week was a net position of 58,067 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 952 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 57,115 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 92.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 8.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 18.0 percent.

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.4 43.1 3.7
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.3 64.7 2.2
– Net Position: 58,067 -62,349 4,282
– Gross Longs: 76,249 124,527 10,731
– Gross Shorts: 18,182 186,876 6,449
– Long to Short Ratio: 4.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.7 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 92.2 8.9 18.0
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.9 -1.8 -1.2

 

SOYBEANS Futures:

10-Year Treasury Notes Bonds Futures COT ChartThe SOYBEANS large speculator standing this week was a net position of 65,755 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -4,482 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 70,237 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 46.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 55.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 38.3 percent.

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 21.9 56.4 7.2
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 11.8 63.4 10.3
– Net Position: 65,755 -45,602 -20,153
– Gross Longs: 143,116 369,443 47,068
– Gross Shorts: 77,361 415,045 67,221
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.8 to 1 0.9 to 1 0.7 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 46.6 55.1 38.3
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -12.3 13.2 -10.3

 

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures:

US Year Treasury Notes Long Bonds Futures COT ChartThe SOYBEAN MEAL large speculator standing this week was a net position of 12,963 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -6,882 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 19,845 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 36.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 65.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 36.8 percent.

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 22.2 51.0 12.3
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 18.7 59.1 7.7
– Net Position: 12,963 -29,464 16,501
– Gross Longs: 80,420 184,292 44,489
– Gross Shorts: 67,457 213,756 27,988
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.6 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 36.4 65.1 36.8
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -19.9 20.2 -7.6

 

LIVE CATTLE Futures:

Ultra US Year Treasury Notes Long Bonds Futures COT ChartThe LIVE CATTLE large speculator standing this week was a net position of 53,155 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -19,344 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 72,499 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 24.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 71.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 64.9 percent.

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 32.8 42.7 9.8
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 14.7 57.7 12.9
– Net Position: 53,155 -44,025 -9,130
– Gross Longs: 96,535 125,695 28,935
– Gross Shorts: 43,380 169,720 38,065
– Long to Short Ratio: 2.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.8 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 24.7 71.7 64.9
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -11.1 11.6 6.0

 

LEAN HOGS Futures:

Eurodollar Bonds Futures COT ChartThe LEAN HOGS large speculator standing this week was a net position of 67,234 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -9,121 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 76,355 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 80.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 28.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 5.9 percent.

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.9 30.8 7.3
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 17.9 51.7 13.4
– Net Position: 67,234 -52,069 -15,165
– Gross Longs: 111,888 76,821 18,254
– Gross Shorts: 44,654 128,890 33,419
– Long to Short Ratio: 2.5 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.5 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 80.7 28.6 5.9
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish Bearish-Extreme
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -19.3 20.2 -3.4

 

COTTON Futures:

Ultra 10-Year Treasury Notes Bonds Futures COT ChartThe COTTON large speculator standing this week was a net position of 108,223 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -692 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 108,915 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 99.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 1.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 81.2 percent.

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.0 34.6 7.2
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.3 78.2 3.2
– Net Position: 108,223 -119,054 10,831
– Gross Longs: 122,838 94,610 19,575
– Gross Shorts: 14,615 213,664 8,744
– Long to Short Ratio: 8.4 to 1 0.4 to 1 2.2 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 99.5 1.1 81.2
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 13.3 -12.6 4.8

 

COCOA Futures:

US Year Treasury Notes Long Bonds Futures COT ChartThe COCOA large speculator standing this week was a net position of 28,036 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -2,405 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 30,441 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 48.9 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 51.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 41.9 percent.

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.0 51.7 5.1
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 17.9 65.1 3.8
– Net Position: 28,036 -30,978 2,942
– Gross Longs: 69,654 119,887 11,750
– Gross Shorts: 41,618 150,865 8,808
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.3 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 48.9 51.2 41.9
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 17.5 -17.5 3.9

 

WHEAT Futures:

Ultra US Year Treasury Notes Long Bonds Futures COT ChartThe WHEAT large speculator standing this week was a net position of 4,574 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -12,966 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 17,540 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 50.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 48.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 41.2 percent.

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.7 42.8 7.3
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 24.4 40.6 10.9
– Net Position: 4,574 8,069 -12,643
– Gross Longs: 92,418 154,026 26,416
– Gross Shorts: 87,844 145,957 39,059
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 1.1 to 1 0.7 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 50.9 48.7 41.2
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -31.0 35.3 0.6

 

Article By CountingPips.comReceive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

CountingPips Forex Blog Opinions Soft Commodities