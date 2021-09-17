COT Soft Commodities Charts: Soybeans, Live Cattle, Lean Hogs, Sugar, Coffee & Cotton

Sep-14-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,145,165 33 355,064 25 -397,188 63 42,124 74 Gold 506,356 27 207,760 63 -234,251 37 26,491 45 Silver 140,540 7 26,676 49 -40,156 57 13,480 18 Copper 192,156 21 28,779 63 -36,109 35 7,330 68 Palladium 8,607 9 -1,727 0 2,060 100 -333 25 Platinum 75,870 49 -1,067 1 -6,348 100 7,415 66 Natural Gas 1,429,777 56 -148,579 34 108,808 65 39,771 80 Brent 203,445 42 -32,915 57 29,669 42 3,246 64 Heating Oil 433,667 72 29,991 76 -52,569 19 22,578 89 Soybeans 654,989 11 65,755 47 -45,602 55 -20,153 38 Corn 1,380,464 1 258,634 63 -191,326 45 -67,308 4 Coffee 288,943 50 58,067 92 -62,349 9 4,282 18 Sugar 1,024,815 55 259,049 90 -301,862 11 42,813 61 Wheat 359,608 11 4,574 51 8,069 49 -12,643 41

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday September 14 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

CORN Futures:

The CORN large speculator standing this week was a net position of 258,634 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -9,143 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 267,777 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 63.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 44.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 4.3 percent.

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.8 50.5 8.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 8.1 64.4 13.1 – Net Position: 258,634 -191,326 -67,308 – Gross Longs: 370,349 697,234 113,142 – Gross Shorts: 111,715 888,560 180,450 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.3 to 1 0.8 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 63.1 44.6 4.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.6 8.6 -0.7

SUGAR Futures:

The SUGAR large speculator standing this week was a net position of 259,049 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -24,880 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 283,929 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 89.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 10.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 60.8 percent.

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.7 46.2 9.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.4 75.6 5.2 – Net Position: 259,049 -301,862 42,813 – Gross Longs: 303,937 473,195 96,066 – Gross Shorts: 44,888 775,057 53,253 – Long to Short Ratio: 6.8 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 89.8 10.9 60.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.0 5.8 -8.0

COFFEE Futures:

The COFFEE large speculator standing this week was a net position of 58,067 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 952 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 57,115 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 92.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 8.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 18.0 percent.

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.4 43.1 3.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.3 64.7 2.2 – Net Position: 58,067 -62,349 4,282 – Gross Longs: 76,249 124,527 10,731 – Gross Shorts: 18,182 186,876 6,449 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 92.2 8.9 18.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.9 -1.8 -1.2

SOYBEANS Futures:

The SOYBEANS large speculator standing this week was a net position of 65,755 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -4,482 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 70,237 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 46.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 55.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 38.3 percent.

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 21.9 56.4 7.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 11.8 63.4 10.3 – Net Position: 65,755 -45,602 -20,153 – Gross Longs: 143,116 369,443 47,068 – Gross Shorts: 77,361 415,045 67,221 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.8 to 1 0.9 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 46.6 55.1 38.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -12.3 13.2 -10.3

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures:

The SOYBEAN MEAL large speculator standing this week was a net position of 12,963 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -6,882 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 19,845 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 36.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 65.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 36.8 percent.

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 22.2 51.0 12.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 18.7 59.1 7.7 – Net Position: 12,963 -29,464 16,501 – Gross Longs: 80,420 184,292 44,489 – Gross Shorts: 67,457 213,756 27,988 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 36.4 65.1 36.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -19.9 20.2 -7.6

LIVE CATTLE Futures:

The LIVE CATTLE large speculator standing this week was a net position of 53,155 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -19,344 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 72,499 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 24.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 71.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 64.9 percent.

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 32.8 42.7 9.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 14.7 57.7 12.9 – Net Position: 53,155 -44,025 -9,130 – Gross Longs: 96,535 125,695 28,935 – Gross Shorts: 43,380 169,720 38,065 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 24.7 71.7 64.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -11.1 11.6 6.0

LEAN HOGS Futures:

The LEAN HOGS large speculator standing this week was a net position of 67,234 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -9,121 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 76,355 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 80.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 28.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 5.9 percent.

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.9 30.8 7.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 17.9 51.7 13.4 – Net Position: 67,234 -52,069 -15,165 – Gross Longs: 111,888 76,821 18,254 – Gross Shorts: 44,654 128,890 33,419 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.5 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 80.7 28.6 5.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -19.3 20.2 -3.4

COTTON Futures:

The COTTON large speculator standing this week was a net position of 108,223 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -692 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 108,915 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 99.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 1.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 81.2 percent.

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.0 34.6 7.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.3 78.2 3.2 – Net Position: 108,223 -119,054 10,831 – Gross Longs: 122,838 94,610 19,575 – Gross Shorts: 14,615 213,664 8,744 – Long to Short Ratio: 8.4 to 1 0.4 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 99.5 1.1 81.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 13.3 -12.6 4.8

COCOA Futures:

The COCOA large speculator standing this week was a net position of 28,036 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -2,405 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 30,441 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 48.9 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 51.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 41.9 percent.

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.0 51.7 5.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 17.9 65.1 3.8 – Net Position: 28,036 -30,978 2,942 – Gross Longs: 69,654 119,887 11,750 – Gross Shorts: 41,618 150,865 8,808 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 48.9 51.2 41.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 17.5 -17.5 3.9

WHEAT Futures:

The WHEAT large speculator standing this week was a net position of 4,574 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -12,966 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 17,540 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 50.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 48.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 41.2 percent.

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.7 42.8 7.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 24.4 40.6 10.9 – Net Position: 4,574 8,069 -12,643 – Gross Longs: 92,418 154,026 26,416 – Gross Shorts: 87,844 145,957 39,059 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 1.1 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 50.9 48.7 41.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -31.0 35.3 0.6

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).