COT Soft Commodities Charts: Cotton, Coffee, Soybeans, Wheat, Corn, Cattle & Sugar

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday September 7th 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

Sep-07-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,107,706 27 349,158 23 -391,251 65 42,093 74 Gold 506,772 27 206,039 62 -235,808 36 29,769 53 Silver 139,187 6 28,556 52 -43,252 52 14,696 26 Copper 190,379 20 23,592 59 -29,463 39 5,871 59 Palladium 8,522 9 -335 0 236 100 99 50 Platinum 69,024 37 6,349 12 -13,503 87 7,154 62 Natural Gas 1,466,890 63 -119,978 43 111,707 66 8,271 0 Brent 193,619 34 -33,274 56 31,318 45 1,956 53 Heating Oil 415,194 56 37,659 86 -58,920 13 21,261 84 Soybeans 663,939 13 70,237 48 -44,835 55 -25,402 30 Corn 1,381,035 1 267,777 64 -198,239 44 -69,538 3 Coffee 284,987 47 57,115 92 -62,088 9 4,973 23 Sugar 1,052,962 61 283,929 95 -325,732 6 41,803 60 Wheat 369,310 15 17,540 62 -7,819 33 -9,721 55

CORN Futures:

The CORN large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 267,777 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -36,395 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 304,172 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 64.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 43.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 3.1 percent.

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.7 50.1 8.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 8.3 64.5 13.0 – Net Position: 267,777 -198,239 -69,538 – Gross Longs: 382,214 692,539 110,557 – Gross Shorts: 114,437 890,778 180,095 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.3 to 1 0.8 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 64.2 43.7 3.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.0 6.8 -5.3

SUGAR Futures:

The SUGAR large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 283,929 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -7,503 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 291,432 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 95.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 6.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 59.5 percent.

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 31.1 45.1 8.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.2 76.0 4.4 – Net Position: 283,929 -325,732 41,803 – Gross Longs: 327,732 474,810 87,890 – Gross Shorts: 43,803 800,542 46,087 – Long to Short Ratio: 7.5 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 95.0 6.4 59.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.7 0.2 -17.2

COFFEE Futures:

The COFFEE large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 57,115 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 42 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 57,073 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 91.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 8.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 22.7 percent.

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.5 43.4 3.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.5 65.2 2.0 – Net Position: 57,115 -62,088 4,973 – Gross Longs: 75,617 123,710 10,679 – Gross Shorts: 18,502 185,798 5,706 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.1 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 91.9 8.7 22.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 0.2 -0.6 4.3

SOYBEANS Futures:

The SOYBEANS large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 70,237 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -10,898 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 81,135 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 47.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 55.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 29.6 percent.

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 22.4 55.7 6.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 11.8 62.5 10.6 – Net Position: 70,237 -44,835 -25,402 – Gross Longs: 148,848 370,121 44,966 – Gross Shorts: 78,611 414,956 70,368 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.9 to 1 0.9 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 47.8 55.3 29.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -13.7 15.9 -20.1

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures:

The SOYBEAN MEAL large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 19,845 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -20,663 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 40,508 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 40.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 61.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 34.5 percent.

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.1 51.1 12.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 17.6 61.0 8.2 – Net Position: 19,845 -35,775 15,930 – Gross Longs: 83,161 183,582 45,390 – Gross Shorts: 63,316 219,357 29,460 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 40.4 61.5 34.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -18.5 20.4 -18.2

LIVE CATTLE Futures:

The LIVE CATTLE large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 72,499 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -15,066 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 87,565 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 37.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 56.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 61.7 percent.

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 34.9 38.5 9.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 11.7 58.4 12.6 – Net Position: 72,499 -62,073 -10,426 – Gross Longs: 108,885 120,354 28,857 – Gross Shorts: 36,386 182,427 39,283 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.0 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 37.7 56.8 61.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.0 -2.0 2.2

LEAN HOGS Futures:

The LEAN HOGS large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 76,355 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 1,869 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 74,486 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 90.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 19.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 2.5 percent.

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.8 31.5 7.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.5 53.9 13.0 – Net Position: 76,355 -60,456 -15,899 – Gross Longs: 120,834 84,803 19,074 – Gross Shorts: 44,479 145,259 34,973 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.7 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 90.3 19.7 2.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.0 9.6 -11.5

COTTON Futures:

The COTTON large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 108,915 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 2,201 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 106,714 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 88.1 percent.

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.8 34.8 7.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.0 78.9 2.8 – Net Position: 108,915 -120,863 11,948 – Gross Longs: 122,708 95,353 19,691 – Gross Shorts: 13,793 216,216 7,743 – Long to Short Ratio: 8.9 to 1 0.4 to 1 2.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 100.0 0.0 88.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 16.0 -14.5 -0.6

COCOA Futures:

The COCOA large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 30,441 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 2,532 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 27,909 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 51.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 48.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 53.2 percent.

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.6 52.2 5.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.4 67.2 3.5 – Net Position: 30,441 -34,369 3,928 – Gross Longs: 68,187 120,163 12,015 – Gross Shorts: 37,746 154,532 8,087 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.8 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 51.1 48.2 53.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 20.8 -21.4 12.8

WHEAT Futures:

The WHEAT large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 17,540 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -5,265 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 22,805 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 62.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 33.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 55.1 percent.

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.3 39.4 7.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 24.6 41.5 10.0 – Net Position: 17,540 -7,819 -9,721 – Gross Longs: 108,298 145,427 27,296 – Gross Shorts: 90,758 153,246 37,017 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.9 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 62.0 33.2 55.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -10.8 8.9 16.8

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).