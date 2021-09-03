COT Soft Commodities Charts: Coffee, Cotton, Corn, Soybeans, Wheat, Cattle, Lean Hogs & Sugar,

By CountingPips.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 31 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

Aug-31-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,074,185 21 356,528 25 -394,313 64 37,785 68 Gold 507,113 27 216,550 65 -240,512 35 23,962 41 Silver 140,937 8 22,331 47 -37,967 56 15,636 31 Copper 190,030 19 21,907 58 -27,099 41 5,192 55 Palladium 8,595 9 -181 1 89 99 92 50 Platinum 67,072 34 8,057 21 -14,101 80 6,044 46 Natural Gas 1,433,792 57 -144,695 35 110,300 66 34,395 57 Brent 213,369 50 -43,561 39 42,594 64 967 44 Heating Oil 391,410 35 38,583 87 -56,707 15 18,124 71 Soybeans 669,205 15 81,135 50 -58,196 52 -22,939 34 Corn 1,374,654 0 304,172 69 -231,861 39 -72,311 1 Coffee 278,607 43 57,073 92 -62,471 8 5,398 26 Sugar 1,058,996 62 291,432 97 -338,795 4 47,363 66 Wheat 374,928 18 22,805 66 -12,943 28 -9,862 54

CORN Futures:

The CORN large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 304,172 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -26,795 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 330,967 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 68.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 38.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 1.5 percent.

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.2 48.9 7.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.0 65.8 13.0 – Net Position: 304,172 -231,861 -72,311 – Gross Longs: 400,723 671,977 106,901 – Gross Shorts: 96,551 903,838 179,212 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 68.9 38.9 1.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -0.9 3.5 -9.9

SUGAR Futures:

The SUGAR large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 291,432 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -7,645 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 299,077 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 96.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 3.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 66.4 percent.

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 31.5 44.4 9.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.0 76.4 4.5 – Net Position: 291,432 -338,795 47,363 – Gross Longs: 333,709 470,073 95,216 – Gross Shorts: 42,277 808,868 47,853 – Long to Short Ratio: 7.9 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 96.5 3.9 66.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 10.1 -9.3 0.4

COFFEE Futures:

The COFFEE large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 57,073 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 1,061 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 56,012 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 91.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 8.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 25.7 percent.

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.2 44.1 3.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.7 66.5 1.9 – Net Position: 57,073 -62,471 5,398 – Gross Longs: 75,669 122,913 10,593 – Gross Shorts: 18,596 185,384 5,195 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.1 to 1 0.7 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 91.9 8.5 25.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.9 2.5 6.7

SOYBEANS Futures:

The SOYBEANS large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 81,135 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -20,512 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 101,647 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 50.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 52.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 33.7 percent.

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.8 55.9 6.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 11.6 64.6 10.0 – Net Position: 81,135 -58,196 -22,939 – Gross Longs: 158,981 374,153 44,292 – Gross Shorts: 77,846 432,349 67,231 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.0 to 1 0.9 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 50.4 52.1 33.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -13.9 16.3 -21.3

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures:

The SOYBEAN MEAL large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 40,508 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -9,200 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 49,708 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 52.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 50.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 33.8 percent.

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 24.0 52.3 12.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 12.4 68.4 7.6 – Net Position: 40,508 -56,278 15,770 – Gross Longs: 83,951 182,811 42,422 – Gross Shorts: 43,443 239,089 26,652 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.9 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 52.5 50.0 33.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -8.4 10.5 -16.9

LIVE CATTLE Futures:

The LIVE CATTLE large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 87,565 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -8,653 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 96,218 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 47.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 46.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 54.4 percent.

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 38.8 37.2 9.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 11.0 60.7 13.4 – Net Position: 87,565 -74,129 -13,436 – Gross Longs: 122,204 117,107 28,874 – Gross Shorts: 34,639 191,236 42,310 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.5 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 47.8 46.8 54.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 16.9 -17.4 -10.0

LEAN HOGS Futures:

The LEAN HOGS large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 74,486 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -144 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 74,630 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 88.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 20.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 6.5 percent.

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.1 31.2 7.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 17.4 53.3 12.9 – Net Position: 74,486 -59,433 -15,053 – Gross Longs: 121,091 83,613 19,463 – Gross Shorts: 46,605 143,046 34,516 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.6 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 88.4 20.8 6.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.5 1.4 -13.1

COTTON Futures:

The COTTON large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 106,714 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 2,405 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 104,309 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 82.9 percent.

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.9 35.7 7.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.2 79.4 3.0 – Net Position: 106,714 -117,829 11,115 – Gross Longs: 120,766 95,982 19,089 – Gross Shorts: 14,052 213,811 7,974 – Long to Short Ratio: 8.6 to 1 0.4 to 1 2.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 100.0 0.0 82.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 20.7 -18.6 -3.4

COCOA Futures:

The COCOA large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 27,909 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -5,746 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 33,655 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 48.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 51.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 39.0 percent.

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.7 54.5 5.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.4 68.0 3.8 – Net Position: 27,909 -30,595 2,686 – Gross Longs: 64,948 123,250 11,365 – Gross Shorts: 37,039 153,845 8,679 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.8 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 48.8 51.6 39.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 27.1 -26.6 0.2

WHEAT Futures:

The WHEAT large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 22,805 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -12,243 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 35,048 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 66.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 28.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 54.5 percent.

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.9 39.3 7.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 23.8 42.7 10.1 – Net Position: 22,805 -12,943 -9,862 – Gross Longs: 112,124 147,230 27,952 – Gross Shorts: 89,319 160,173 37,814 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.9 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 66.4 28.2 54.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.4 -0.6 22.0

Article By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).