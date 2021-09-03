03 Sep

COT Soft Commodities Charts: Coffee, Cotton, Corn, Soybeans, Wheat, Cattle, Lean Hogs & Sugar,

September 3, 2021

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 31 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend
Aug-31-2021OIOI-IndexSpec-NetSpec-IndexCom-NetCOM-IndexSmalls-NetSmalls-Index
WTI Crude2,074,18521356,52825-394,3136437,78568
Gold507,11327216,55065-240,5123523,96241
Silver140,937822,33147-37,9675615,63631
Copper190,0301921,90758-27,099415,19255
Palladium8,5959-181189999250
Platinum67,072348,05721-14,101806,04446
Natural Gas1,433,79257-144,69535110,3006634,39557
Brent213,36950-43,5613942,5946496744
Heating Oil391,4103538,58387-56,7071518,12471
Soybeans669,2051581,13550-58,19652-22,93934
Corn1,374,6540304,17269-231,86139-72,3111
Coffee278,6074357,07392-62,47185,39826
Sugar1,058,99662291,43297-338,795447,36366
Wheat374,9281822,80566-12,94328-9,86254

CORN Futures:

Federal Funds 30-Day Bonds Futures COT ChartThe CORN large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 304,172 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -26,795 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 330,967 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 68.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 38.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 1.5 percent.

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.2 48.9 7.8
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.0 65.8 13.0
– Net Position: 304,172 -231,861 -72,311
– Gross Longs: 400,723 671,977 106,901
– Gross Shorts: 96,551 903,838 179,212
– Long to Short Ratio: 4.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.6 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 68.9 38.9 1.5
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish-Extreme
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -0.9 3.5 -9.9

 

SUGAR Futures:

2-Year Treasury Bonds Futures COT ChartThe SUGAR large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 291,432 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -7,645 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 299,077 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 96.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 3.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 66.4 percent.

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 31.5 44.4 9.0
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.0 76.4 4.5
– Net Position: 291,432 -338,795 47,363
– Gross Longs: 333,709 470,073 95,216
– Gross Shorts: 42,277 808,868 47,853
– Long to Short Ratio: 7.9 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.0 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 96.5 3.9 66.4
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 10.1 -9.3 0.4

 

COFFEE Futures:

5-Year Treasury Bonds Futures COT ChartThe COFFEE large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 57,073 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 1,061 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 56,012 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 91.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 8.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 25.7 percent.

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.2 44.1 3.8
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.7 66.5 1.9
– Net Position: 57,073 -62,471 5,398
– Gross Longs: 75,669 122,913 10,593
– Gross Shorts: 18,596 185,384 5,195
– Long to Short Ratio: 4.1 to 1 0.7 to 1 2.0 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 91.9 8.5 25.7
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.9 2.5 6.7

 

SOYBEANS Futures:

10-Year Treasury Notes Bonds Futures COT ChartThe SOYBEANS large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 81,135 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -20,512 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 101,647 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 50.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 52.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 33.7 percent.

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.8 55.9 6.6
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 11.6 64.6 10.0
– Net Position: 81,135 -58,196 -22,939
– Gross Longs: 158,981 374,153 44,292
– Gross Shorts: 77,846 432,349 67,231
– Long to Short Ratio: 2.0 to 1 0.9 to 1 0.7 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 50.4 52.1 33.7
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bullish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -13.9 16.3 -21.3

 

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures:

US Year Treasury Notes Long Bonds Futures COT ChartThe SOYBEAN MEAL large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 40,508 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -9,200 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 49,708 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 52.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 50.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 33.8 percent.

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 24.0 52.3 12.1
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 12.4 68.4 7.6
– Net Position: 40,508 -56,278 15,770
– Gross Longs: 83,951 182,811 42,422
– Gross Shorts: 43,443 239,089 26,652
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.9 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.6 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 52.5 50.0 33.8
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -8.4 10.5 -16.9

 

LIVE CATTLE Futures:

Ultra US Year Treasury Notes Long Bonds Futures COT ChartThe LIVE CATTLE large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 87,565 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -8,653 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 96,218 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 47.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 46.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 54.4 percent.

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 38.8 37.2 9.2
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 11.0 60.7 13.4
– Net Position: 87,565 -74,129 -13,436
– Gross Longs: 122,204 117,107 28,874
– Gross Shorts: 34,639 191,236 42,310
– Long to Short Ratio: 3.5 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.7 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 47.8 46.8 54.4
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 16.9 -17.4 -10.0

 

LEAN HOGS Futures:

Eurodollar Bonds Futures COT ChartThe LEAN HOGS large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 74,486 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -144 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 74,630 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 88.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 20.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 6.5 percent.

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.1 31.2 7.3
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 17.4 53.3 12.9
– Net Position: 74,486 -59,433 -15,053
– Gross Longs: 121,091 83,613 19,463
– Gross Shorts: 46,605 143,046 34,516
– Long to Short Ratio: 2.6 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.6 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 88.4 20.8 6.5
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish Bearish-Extreme
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.5 1.4 -13.1

 

COTTON Futures:

Ultra 10-Year Treasury Notes Bonds Futures COT ChartThe COTTON large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 106,714 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 2,405 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 104,309 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 82.9 percent.

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.9 35.7 7.1
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.2 79.4 3.0
– Net Position: 106,714 -117,829 11,115
– Gross Longs: 120,766 95,982 19,089
– Gross Shorts: 14,052 213,811 7,974
– Long to Short Ratio: 8.6 to 1 0.4 to 1 2.4 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 100.0 0.0 82.9
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 20.7 -18.6 -3.4

 

COCOA Futures:

US Year Treasury Notes Long Bonds Futures COT ChartThe COCOA large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 27,909 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -5,746 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 33,655 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 48.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 51.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 39.0 percent.

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.7 54.5 5.0
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.4 68.0 3.8
– Net Position: 27,909 -30,595 2,686
– Gross Longs: 64,948 123,250 11,365
– Gross Shorts: 37,039 153,845 8,679
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.8 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.3 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 48.8 51.6 39.0
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 27.1 -26.6 0.2

 

WHEAT Futures:

Ultra US Year Treasury Notes Long Bonds Futures COT ChartThe WHEAT large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 22,805 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -12,243 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 35,048 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 66.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 28.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 54.5 percent.

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.9 39.3 7.5
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 23.8 42.7 10.1
– Net Position: 22,805 -12,943 -9,862
– Gross Longs: 112,124 147,230 27,952
– Gross Shorts: 89,319 160,173 37,814
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.9 to 1 0.7 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 66.4 28.2 54.5
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.4 -0.6 22.0

 

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

