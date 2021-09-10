COT Futures Metals Charts: Palladium, Silver, Copper, Platinum & Comex Gold

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday September 7th 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

Sep-07-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,107,706 27 349,158 23 -391,251 65 42,093 74 Gold 506,772 27 206,039 62 -235,808 36 29,769 53 Silver 139,187 6 28,556 52 -43,252 52 14,696 26 Copper 190,379 20 23,592 59 -29,463 39 5,871 59 Palladium 8,522 9 -335 0 236 100 99 50 Platinum 69,024 37 6,349 12 -13,503 87 7,154 62 Natural Gas 1,466,890 63 -119,978 43 111,707 66 8,271 0 Brent 193,619 34 -33,274 56 31,318 45 1,956 53 Heating Oil 415,194 56 37,659 86 -58,920 13 21,261 84 Soybeans 663,939 13 70,237 48 -44,835 55 -25,402 30 Corn 1,381,035 1 267,777 64 -198,239 44 -69,538 3 Coffee 284,987 47 57,115 92 -62,088 9 4,973 23 Sugar 1,052,962 61 283,929 95 -325,732 6 41,803 60 Wheat 369,310 15 17,540 62 -7,819 33 -9,721 55

Gold Comex Futures:

The Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week was a net position of 206,039 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -10,511 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 216,550 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 62.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 36.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 53.3 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 60.4 23.7 9.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 19.7 70.2 3.8 – Net Position: 206,039 -235,808 29,769 – Gross Longs: 306,017 119,906 49,214 – Gross Shorts: 99,978 355,714 19,445 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.1 to 1 0.3 to 1 2.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 62.3 36.4 53.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.7 -1.7 0.9

Silver Comex Futures:

The Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week was a net position of 28,556 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 6,225 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 22,331 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 52.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 52.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 25.8 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.9 30.6 18.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 25.4 61.7 8.0 – Net Position: 28,556 -43,252 14,696 – Gross Longs: 63,879 42,561 25,817 – Gross Shorts: 35,323 85,813 11,121 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.8 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 52.3 52.5 25.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.6 3.3 -6.0

Copper Grade #1 Futures:

The Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week was a net position of 23,592 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 1,685 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 21,907 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 59.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 39.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 59.2 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 41.1 39.6 9.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 28.8 55.1 6.0 – Net Position: 23,592 -29,463 5,871 – Gross Longs: 78,326 75,467 17,278 – Gross Shorts: 54,734 104,930 11,407 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.4 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 59.4 39.2 59.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -9.9 9.3 1.2

Platinum Futures:

The Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week was a net position of 6,349 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -1,708 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 8,057 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 12.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 86.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 61.9 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 46.6 33.0 15.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 37.4 52.5 4.7 – Net Position: 6,349 -13,503 7,154 – Gross Longs: 32,183 22,761 10,365 – Gross Shorts: 25,834 36,264 3,211 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.6 to 1 3.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 12.3 86.6 61.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.8 7.8 -2.2

Palladium Futures:

The Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week was a net position of -335 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -154 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -181 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.2 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 50.5 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 37.8 45.9 14.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 41.7 43.1 13.7 – Net Position: -335 236 99 – Gross Longs: 3,222 3,911 1,264 – Gross Shorts: 3,557 3,675 1,165 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.9 to 1 1.1 to 1 1.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 0.2 100.0 50.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -9.8 12.9 -28.9

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).