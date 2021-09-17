COT Futures Metals Charts: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium & Copper Grade #1

By CountingPips.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday September 14 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

Sep-14-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,145,165 33 355,064 25 -397,188 63 42,124 74 Gold 506,356 27 207,760 63 -234,251 37 26,491 45 Silver 140,540 7 26,676 49 -40,156 57 13,480 18 Copper 192,156 21 28,779 63 -36,109 35 7,330 68 Palladium 8,607 9 -1,727 0 2,060 100 -333 25 Platinum 75,870 49 -1,067 1 -6,348 100 7,415 66 Natural Gas 1,429,777 56 -148,579 34 108,808 65 39,771 80 Brent 203,445 42 -32,915 57 29,669 42 3,246 64 Heating Oil 433,667 72 29,991 76 -52,569 19 22,578 89 Soybeans 654,989 11 65,755 47 -45,602 55 -20,153 38 Corn 1,380,464 1 258,634 63 -191,326 45 -67,308 4 Coffee 288,943 50 58,067 92 -62,349 9 4,282 18 Sugar 1,024,815 55 259,049 90 -301,862 11 42,813 61 Wheat 359,608 11 4,574 51 8,069 49 -12,643 41

Gold Comex Futures:

The Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 207,760 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 1,721 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 206,039 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 62.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 36.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 44.7 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 60.6 23.5 9.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 19.6 69.8 4.1 – Net Position: 207,760 -234,251 26,491 – Gross Longs: 306,988 119,152 47,097 – Gross Shorts: 99,228 353,403 20,606 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.1 to 1 0.3 to 1 2.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 62.8 36.8 44.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.9 -0.7 -21.9

Silver Comex Futures:

The Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 26,676 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -1,880 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 28,556 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 49.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 57.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 18.5 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 46.1 30.5 18.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 27.1 59.1 8.6 – Net Position: 26,676 -40,156 13,480 – Gross Longs: 64,827 42,909 25,503 – Gross Shorts: 38,151 83,065 12,023 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.7 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 49.4 57.1 18.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -9.4 11.3 -15.4

Copper Grade #1 Futures:

The Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 28,779 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 5,187 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 23,592 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 63.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 34.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 67.7 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.3 38.5 9.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 27.3 57.3 5.3 – Net Position: 28,779 -36,109 7,330 – Gross Longs: 81,223 73,999 17,569 – Gross Shorts: 52,444 110,108 10,239 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.5 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 63.1 34.6 67.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -4.5 6.2 -16.2

Platinum Futures:

The Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -1,067 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -7,416 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 6,349 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 65.5 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.4 36.0 14.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 45.8 44.4 4.5 – Net Position: -1,067 -6,348 7,415 – Gross Longs: 33,649 27,334 10,867 – Gross Shorts: 34,716 33,682 3,452 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.0 to 1 0.8 to 1 3.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 0.8 100.0 65.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -14.3 14.9 -7.2

Palladium Futures:

The Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -1,727 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -1,392 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -335 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 25.0 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 34.3 50.4 13.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 54.4 26.5 17.6 – Net Position: -1,727 2,060 -333 – Gross Longs: 2,954 4,337 1,184 – Gross Shorts: 4,681 2,277 1,517 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 1.9 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 0.0 100.0 25.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -16.9 20.9 -48.1

Article By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).