COT Futures Metals Charts: Gold, Comex Silver, High Grade Copper, Platinum & Palladium

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 31 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

Aug-31-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,074,185 21 356,528 25 -394,313 64 37,785 68 Gold 507,113 27 216,550 65 -240,512 35 23,962 41 Silver 140,937 8 22,331 47 -37,967 56 15,636 31 Copper 190,030 19 21,907 58 -27,099 41 5,192 55 Palladium 8,595 9 -181 1 89 99 92 50 Platinum 67,072 34 8,057 21 -14,101 80 6,044 46 Natural Gas 1,433,792 57 -144,695 35 110,300 66 34,395 57 Brent 213,369 50 -43,561 39 42,594 64 967 44 Heating Oil 391,410 35 38,583 87 -56,707 15 18,124 71 Soybeans 669,205 15 81,135 50 -58,196 52 -22,939 34 Corn 1,374,654 0 304,172 69 -231,861 39 -72,311 1 Coffee 278,607 43 57,073 92 -62,471 8 5,398 26 Sugar 1,058,996 62 291,432 97 -338,795 4 47,363 66 Wheat 374,928 18 22,805 66 -12,943 28 -9,862 54

Gold Comex Futures:

The Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week was a net position of 216,550 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 5,897 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 210,653 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 65.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 35.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 40.7 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 61.3 23.6 8.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 18.6 71.1 3.9 – Net Position: 216,550 -240,512 23,962 – Gross Longs: 311,004 119,896 43,514 – Gross Shorts: 94,454 360,408 19,552 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.3 to 1 0.3 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 65.0 35.3 40.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.3 -2.9 -21.4

Silver Comex Futures:

The Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week was a net position of 22,331 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 470 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 21,861 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 47.2 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 55.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 31.5 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.7 32.1 19.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 28.8 59.0 7.9 – Net Position: 22,331 -37,967 15,636 – Gross Longs: 62,935 45,248 26,835 – Gross Shorts: 40,604 83,215 11,199 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.5 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 47.2 55.5 31.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -14.4 12.9 3.4

Copper Grade #1 Futures:

The Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week was a net position of 21,907 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 13,283 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 8,624 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 58.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 40.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 55.3 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 41.1 40.4 9.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 29.6 54.7 6.3 – Net Position: 21,907 -27,099 5,192 – Gross Longs: 78,177 76,853 17,148 – Gross Shorts: 56,270 103,952 11,956 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.4 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 58.1 40.8 55.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.2 0.2 -11.1

Platinum Futures:

The Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week was a net position of 8,057 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -1,086 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 9,143 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 20.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 80.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 46.3 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 49.8 32.6 14.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 37.8 53.7 5.5 – Net Position: 8,057 -14,101 6,044 – Gross Longs: 33,413 21,885 9,729 – Gross Shorts: 25,356 35,986 3,685 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 20.8 80.3 46.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.4 8.2 -31.5

Palladium Futures:

The Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week was a net position of -181 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 185 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -366 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 1.2 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 99.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 50.1 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 36.7 47.3 14.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 38.8 46.3 13.1 – Net Position: -181 89 92 – Gross Longs: 3,152 4,069 1,222 – Gross Shorts: 3,333 3,980 1,130 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.9 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 1.2 99.3 50.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -9.5 11.9 -22.0

Article By CountingPips.com

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).