COT Energy Futures Charts: WTI Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Gasoline Blendstock & #2 Heating Oil

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday September 14th 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

Sep-14-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,145,165 33 355,064 25 -397,188 63 42,124 74 Gold 506,356 27 207,760 63 -234,251 37 26,491 45 Silver 140,540 7 26,676 49 -40,156 57 13,480 18 Copper 192,156 21 28,779 63 -36,109 35 7,330 68 Palladium 8,607 9 -1,727 0 2,060 100 -333 25 Platinum 75,870 49 -1,067 1 -6,348 100 7,415 66 Natural Gas 1,429,777 56 -148,579 34 108,808 65 39,771 80 Brent 203,445 42 -32,915 57 29,669 42 3,246 64 Heating Oil 433,667 72 29,991 76 -52,569 19 22,578 89 Soybeans 654,989 11 65,755 47 -45,602 55 -20,153 38 Corn 1,380,464 1 258,634 63 -191,326 45 -67,308 4 Coffee 288,943 50 58,067 92 -62,349 9 4,282 18 Sugar 1,024,815 55 259,049 90 -301,862 11 42,813 61 Wheat 359,608 11 4,574 51 8,069 49 -12,643 41

WTI Crude Oil Futures :

The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 355,064 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 5,906 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 349,158 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 24.9 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 63.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 74.4 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.9 36.3 4.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.3 54.8 2.4 – Net Position: 355,064 -397,188 42,124 – Gross Longs: 512,626 778,938 93,556 – Gross Shorts: 157,562 1,176,126 51,432 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.3 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 24.9 63.4 74.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -24.2 23.2 -2.4

Brent Crude Oil Futures :

The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -32,915 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 359 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -33,274 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 56.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 42.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 63.9 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 12.9 52.9 5.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 29.1 38.4 3.4 – Net Position: -32,915 29,669 3,246 – Gross Longs: 26,217 107,707 10,201 – Gross Shorts: 59,132 78,038 6,955 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 1.4 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 56.6 42.1 63.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -17.9 13.1 23.8

Natural Gas Futures :

The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -148,579 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -28,601 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -119,978 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 34.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 65.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 79.7 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 22.6 44.5 4.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 33.0 36.9 1.9 – Net Position: -148,579 108,808 39,771 – Gross Longs: 322,726 636,614 67,024 – Gross Shorts: 471,305 527,806 27,253 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.2 to 1 2.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 34.0 65.2 79.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.7 2.7 9.9

Gasoline Blendstock Futures :

The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 41,972 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 2,114 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 39,858 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 12.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 84.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 72.3 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.6 49.8 6.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 15.5 64.8 3.6 – Net Position: 41,972 -52,143 10,171 – Gross Longs: 95,823 172,665 22,611 – Gross Shorts: 53,851 224,808 12,440 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.8 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 12.8 84.9 72.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.0 -2.5 3.0

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures :

The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 29,991 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -7,668 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 37,659 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 76.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 19.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 88.9 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 15.3 52.8 10.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 8.4 65.0 4.9 – Net Position: 29,991 -52,569 22,578 – Gross Longs: 66,553 229,180 43,976 – Gross Shorts: 36,562 281,749 21,398 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.8 to 1 0.8 to 1 2.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 76.1 19.4 88.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.9 -3.3 7.1

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures :

The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -4,778 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 7,600 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -12,378 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 48.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 51.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 39.5 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 72.6 20.0 4.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 84.9 8.7 3.9 – Net Position: -4,778 4,431 347 – Gross Longs: 28,432 7,831 1,856 – Gross Shorts: 33,210 3,400 1,509 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.9 to 1 2.3 to 1 1.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 48.8 51.0 39.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 14.2 -14.2 -0.8

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).