17 Sep

COT Energy Futures Charts: WTI Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Gasoline Blendstock & #2 Heating Oil

September 17, 2021

By CountingPips.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday September 14th 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend
Sep-14-2021OIOI-IndexSpec-NetSpec-IndexCom-NetCOM-IndexSmalls-NetSmalls-Index
WTI Crude2,145,16533355,06425-397,1886342,12474
Gold506,35627207,76063-234,2513726,49145
Silver140,540726,67649-40,1565713,48018
Copper192,1562128,77963-36,109357,33068
Palladium8,6079-1,72702,060100-33325
Platinum75,87049-1,0671-6,3481007,41566
Natural Gas1,429,77756-148,57934108,8086539,77180
Brent203,44542-32,9155729,669423,24664
Heating Oil433,6677229,99176-52,5691922,57889
Soybeans654,9891165,75547-45,60255-20,15338
Corn1,380,4641258,63463-191,32645-67,3084
Coffee288,9435058,06792-62,34994,28218
Sugar1,024,81555259,04990-301,8621142,81361
Wheat359,608114,574518,06949-12,64341

WTI Crude Oil Futures :

WTI Crude Oil Futures COT ChartThe WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 355,064 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 5,906 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 349,158 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 24.9 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 63.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 74.4 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.9 36.3 4.4
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.3 54.8 2.4
– Net Position: 355,064 -397,188 42,124
– Gross Longs: 512,626 778,938 93,556
– Gross Shorts: 157,562 1,176,126 51,432
– Long to Short Ratio: 3.3 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.8 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 24.9 63.4 74.4
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -24.2 23.2 -2.4

 

Brent Crude Oil Futures :

Brent Last Day Crude Oil Futures COT ChartThe Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -32,915 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 359 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -33,274 net contracts.

Free Reports:

Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 56.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 42.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 63.9 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 12.9 52.9 5.0
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 29.1 38.4 3.4
– Net Position: -32,915 29,669 3,246
– Gross Longs: 26,217 107,707 10,201
– Gross Shorts: 59,132 78,038 6,955
– Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 1.4 to 1 1.5 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 56.6 42.1 63.9
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -17.9 13.1 23.8

 

Natural Gas Futures :

Natural Gas Futures COT ChartThe Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -148,579 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -28,601 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -119,978 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 34.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 65.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 79.7 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 22.6 44.5 4.7
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 33.0 36.9 1.9
– Net Position: -148,579 108,808 39,771
– Gross Longs: 322,726 636,614 67,024
– Gross Shorts: 471,305 527,806 27,253
– Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.2 to 1 2.5 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 34.0 65.2 79.7
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.7 2.7 9.9

 

Gasoline Blendstock Futures :

RBOB Gasoline Energy Futures COT ChartThe Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 41,972 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 2,114 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 39,858 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 12.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 84.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 72.3 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.6 49.8 6.5
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 15.5 64.8 3.6
– Net Position: 41,972 -52,143 10,171
– Gross Longs: 95,823 172,665 22,611
– Gross Shorts: 53,851 224,808 12,440
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.8 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.8 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 12.8 84.9 72.3
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.0 -2.5 3.0

 

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures :

NY Harbor Heating Oil Energy Futures COT ChartThe #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 29,991 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -7,668 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 37,659 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 76.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 19.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 88.9 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 15.3 52.8 10.1
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 8.4 65.0 4.9
– Net Position: 29,991 -52,569 22,578
– Gross Longs: 66,553 229,180 43,976
– Gross Shorts: 36,562 281,749 21,398
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.8 to 1 0.8 to 1 2.1 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 76.1 19.4 88.9
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.9 -3.3 7.1

 

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures :

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures COT ChartThe Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -4,778 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 7,600 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -12,378 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 48.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 51.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 39.5 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 72.6 20.0 4.7
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 84.9 8.7 3.9
– Net Position: -4,778 4,431 347
– Gross Longs: 28,432 7,831 1,856
– Gross Shorts: 33,210 3,400 1,509
– Long to Short Ratio: 0.9 to 1 2.3 to 1 1.2 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 48.8 51.0 39.5
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 14.2 -14.2 -0.8

 

Article By CountingPips.comReceive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

CountingPips Forex Blog Energy Opinions