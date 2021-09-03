COT Energy Futures Charts: Natural Gas, WTI Crude, Bloomberg Index, Heating Oil & Brent Crude Oil

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 31 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

Aug-31-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,074,185 21 356,528 25 -394,313 64 37,785 68 Gold 507,113 27 216,550 65 -240,512 35 23,962 41 Silver 140,937 8 22,331 47 -37,967 56 15,636 31 Copper 190,030 19 21,907 58 -27,099 41 5,192 55 Palladium 8,595 9 -181 1 89 99 92 50 Platinum 67,072 34 8,057 21 -14,101 80 6,044 46 Natural Gas 1,433,792 57 -144,695 35 110,300 66 34,395 57 Brent 213,369 50 -43,561 39 42,594 64 967 44 Heating Oil 391,410 35 38,583 87 -56,707 15 18,124 71 Soybeans 669,205 15 81,135 50 -58,196 52 -22,939 34 Corn 1,374,654 0 304,172 69 -231,861 39 -72,311 1 Coffee 278,607 43 57,073 92 -62,471 8 5,398 26 Sugar 1,058,996 62 291,432 97 -338,795 4 47,363 66 Wheat 374,928 18 22,805 66 -12,943 28 -9,862 54

WTI Crude Oil Futures :

The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 356,528 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -17,784 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 374,312 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 25.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 64.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 68.3 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 24.9 34.7 4.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.7 53.7 2.5 – Net Position: 356,528 -394,313 37,785 – Gross Longs: 515,630 720,006 89,289 – Gross Shorts: 159,102 1,114,319 51,504 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.2 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 25.4 64.3 68.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -29.5 31.9 -19.8

Brent Crude Oil Futures :

The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -43,561 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -10,062 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -33,499 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 38.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 63.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 43.9 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 15.2 56.5 3.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 35.6 36.5 2.9 – Net Position: -43,561 42,594 967 – Gross Longs: 32,456 120,480 7,219 – Gross Shorts: 76,017 77,886 6,252 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 1.5 to 1 1.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 38.5 63.8 43.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -29.8 28.6 3.9

Natural Gas Futures :

The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -144,695 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 21,882 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -166,577 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 35.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 65.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 57.3 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.9 44.1 4.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 34.0 36.4 1.9 – Net Position: -144,695 110,300 34,395 – Gross Longs: 342,111 632,044 61,935 – Gross Shorts: 486,806 521,744 27,540 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.2 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 35.1 65.7 57.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.2 6.0 -5.4

Gasoline Blendstock Futures :

The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 42,221 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 5,337 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 36,884 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 13.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 85.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 66.4 percent.

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures :

The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 38,583 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 4,563 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 34,020 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 87.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 15.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 71.0 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 17.9 50.2 10.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 8.0 64.7 5.7 – Net Position: 38,583 -56,707 18,124 – Gross Longs: 70,020 196,647 40,550 – Gross Shorts: 31,437 253,354 22,426 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.2 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 87.2 15.2 71.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 18.5 -15.1 2.3

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures :

The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -15,912 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -25 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -15,887 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 25.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 74.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 40.2 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 52.2 45.6 1.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 90.5 8.2 0.2 – Net Position: -15,912 15,550 362 – Gross Longs: 21,702 18,950 450 – Gross Shorts: 37,614 3,400 88 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 5.6 to 1 5.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 25.5 74.4 40.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -16.3 16.4 -1.3

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).