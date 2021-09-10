10 Sep

COT Energy Charts: Bloomberg Commodity Index, Natural Gas, WTI & Brent Crude Oil & Heating Oil

September 10, 2021

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday September 7th 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend
Sep-07-2021OIOI-IndexSpec-NetSpec-IndexCom-NetCOM-IndexSmalls-NetSmalls-Index
WTI Crude2,107,70627349,15823-391,2516542,09374
Gold506,77227206,03962-235,8083629,76953
Silver139,187628,55652-43,2525214,69626
Copper190,3792023,59259-29,463395,87159
Palladium8,5229-33502361009950
Platinum69,024376,34912-13,503877,15462
Natural Gas1,466,89063-119,97843111,707668,2710
Brent193,61934-33,2745631,318451,95653
Heating Oil415,1945637,65986-58,9201321,26184
Soybeans663,9391370,23748-44,83555-25,40230
Corn1,381,0351267,77764-198,23944-69,5383
Coffee284,9874757,11592-62,08894,97323
Sugar1,052,96261283,92995-325,732641,80360
Wheat369,3101517,54062-7,81933-9,72155

WTI Crude Oil Futures :

WTI Crude Oil Futures COT ChartThe WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 349,158 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -7,370 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 356,528 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 23.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 65.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 74.3 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 24.0 35.9 4.4
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.5 54.4 2.4
– Net Position: 349,158 -391,251 42,093
– Gross Longs: 506,565 756,271 92,519
– Gross Shorts: 157,407 1,147,522 50,426
– Long to Short Ratio: 3.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.8 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 23.0 65.2 74.3
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -32.2 29.0 5.6

 

Brent Crude Oil Futures :

Brent Last Day Crude Oil Futures COT ChartThe Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -33,274 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 10,287 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -43,561 net contracts.

Free Reports:

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 56.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 44.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 52.6 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 14.1 55.2 4.9
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 31.3 39.1 3.9
– Net Position: -33,274 31,318 1,956
– Gross Longs: 27,234 106,956 9,493
– Gross Shorts: 60,508 75,638 7,537
– Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 1.4 to 1 1.3 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 56.0 44.9 52.6
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -6.3 2.9 17.7

 

Natural Gas Futures :

Natural Gas Futures COT ChartThe Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -119,978 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 24,717 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -144,695 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 42.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 66.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.1 44.1 4.6
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 31.3 36.5 4.0
– Net Position: -119,978 111,707 8,271
– Gross Longs: 338,658 646,818 66,804
– Gross Shorts: 458,636 535,111 58,533
– Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.2 to 1 1.1 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 42.6 66.1 0.0
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish-Extreme
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.3 3.6 -73.8

 

Gasoline Blendstock Futures :

RBOB Gasoline Energy Futures COT ChartThe Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 39,858 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -2,363 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 42,221 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 10.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 88.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 66.4 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.8 49.9 6.8
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 15.7 64.8 4.0
– Net Position: 39,858 -49,034 9,176
– Gross Longs: 91,702 164,889 22,510
– Gross Shorts: 51,844 213,923 13,334
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.8 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.7 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 10.7 88.0 66.4
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 3.6 -4.5 6.2

 

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures :

NY Harbor Heating Oil Energy Futures COT ChartThe #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 37,659 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -924 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 38,583 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 86.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 12.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 83.6 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 17.1 51.2 10.3
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 8.1 65.4 5.2
– Net Position: 37,659 -58,920 21,261
– Gross Longs: 71,140 212,612 42,924
– Gross Shorts: 33,481 271,532 21,663
– Long to Short Ratio: 2.1 to 1 0.8 to 1 2.0 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 86.0 12.9 83.6
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 13.9 -13.5 10.2

 

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures :

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures COT ChartThe Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -12,378 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 3,534 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -15,912 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 32.9 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 66.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 42.6 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 58.5 39.8 1.3
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 90.6 8.8 0.2
– Net Position: -12,378 11,960 418
– Gross Longs: 22,560 15,360 504
– Gross Shorts: 34,938 3,400 86
– Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 4.5 to 1 5.9 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 32.9 66.8 42.6
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.3 5.1 4.7

 

Article By CountingPips.comReceive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

