COT Energy Charts: Bloomberg Commodity Index, Natural Gas, WTI & Brent Crude Oil & Heating Oil

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday September 7th 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

Sep-07-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,107,706 27 349,158 23 -391,251 65 42,093 74 Gold 506,772 27 206,039 62 -235,808 36 29,769 53 Silver 139,187 6 28,556 52 -43,252 52 14,696 26 Copper 190,379 20 23,592 59 -29,463 39 5,871 59 Palladium 8,522 9 -335 0 236 100 99 50 Platinum 69,024 37 6,349 12 -13,503 87 7,154 62 Natural Gas 1,466,890 63 -119,978 43 111,707 66 8,271 0 Brent 193,619 34 -33,274 56 31,318 45 1,956 53 Heating Oil 415,194 56 37,659 86 -58,920 13 21,261 84 Soybeans 663,939 13 70,237 48 -44,835 55 -25,402 30 Corn 1,381,035 1 267,777 64 -198,239 44 -69,538 3 Coffee 284,987 47 57,115 92 -62,088 9 4,973 23 Sugar 1,052,962 61 283,929 95 -325,732 6 41,803 60 Wheat 369,310 15 17,540 62 -7,819 33 -9,721 55

WTI Crude Oil Futures :

The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 349,158 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -7,370 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 356,528 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 23.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 65.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 74.3 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 24.0 35.9 4.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.5 54.4 2.4 – Net Position: 349,158 -391,251 42,093 – Gross Longs: 506,565 756,271 92,519 – Gross Shorts: 157,407 1,147,522 50,426 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 23.0 65.2 74.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -32.2 29.0 5.6

Brent Crude Oil Futures :

The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -33,274 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 10,287 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -43,561 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 56.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 44.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 52.6 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 14.1 55.2 4.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 31.3 39.1 3.9 – Net Position: -33,274 31,318 1,956 – Gross Longs: 27,234 106,956 9,493 – Gross Shorts: 60,508 75,638 7,537 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 1.4 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 56.0 44.9 52.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -6.3 2.9 17.7

Natural Gas Futures :

The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -119,978 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 24,717 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -144,695 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 42.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 66.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.1 44.1 4.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 31.3 36.5 4.0 – Net Position: -119,978 111,707 8,271 – Gross Longs: 338,658 646,818 66,804 – Gross Shorts: 458,636 535,111 58,533 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.2 to 1 1.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 42.6 66.1 0.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.3 3.6 -73.8

Gasoline Blendstock Futures :

The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 39,858 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -2,363 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 42,221 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 10.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 88.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 66.4 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.8 49.9 6.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 15.7 64.8 4.0 – Net Position: 39,858 -49,034 9,176 – Gross Longs: 91,702 164,889 22,510 – Gross Shorts: 51,844 213,923 13,334 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.8 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 10.7 88.0 66.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 3.6 -4.5 6.2

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures :

The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 37,659 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -924 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 38,583 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 86.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 12.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 83.6 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 17.1 51.2 10.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 8.1 65.4 5.2 – Net Position: 37,659 -58,920 21,261 – Gross Longs: 71,140 212,612 42,924 – Gross Shorts: 33,481 271,532 21,663 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.1 to 1 0.8 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 86.0 12.9 83.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 13.9 -13.5 10.2

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures :

The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -12,378 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 3,534 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -15,912 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 32.9 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 66.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 42.6 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 58.5 39.8 1.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 90.6 8.8 0.2 – Net Position: -12,378 11,960 418 – Gross Longs: 22,560 15,360 504 – Gross Shorts: 34,938 3,400 86 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 4.5 to 1 5.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 32.9 66.8 42.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.3 5.1 4.7

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).