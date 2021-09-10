COT Energy Charts: Bloomberg Commodity Index, Natural Gas, WTI & Brent Crude Oil & Heating Oil

By CountingPips.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter
Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday September 7th 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.
|Sep-07-2021
|OI
|OI-Index
|Spec-Net
|Spec-Index
|Com-Net
|COM-Index
|Smalls-Net
|Smalls-Index
|WTI Crude
|2,107,706
|27
|349,158
|23
|-391,251
|65
|42,093
|74
|Gold
|506,772
|27
|206,039
|62
|-235,808
|36
|29,769
|53
|Silver
|139,187
|6
|28,556
|52
|-43,252
|52
|14,696
|26
|Copper
|190,379
|20
|23,592
|59
|-29,463
|39
|5,871
|59
|Palladium
|8,522
|9
|-335
|0
|236
|100
|99
|50
|Platinum
|69,024
|37
|6,349
|12
|-13,503
|87
|7,154
|62
|Natural Gas
|1,466,890
|63
|-119,978
|43
|111,707
|66
|8,271
|0
|Brent
|193,619
|34
|-33,274
|56
|31,318
|45
|1,956
|53
|Heating Oil
|415,194
|56
|37,659
|86
|-58,920
|13
|21,261
|84
|Soybeans
|663,939
|13
|70,237
|48
|-44,835
|55
|-25,402
|30
|Corn
|1,381,035
|1
|267,777
|64
|-198,239
|44
|-69,538
|3
|Coffee
|284,987
|47
|57,115
|92
|-62,088
|9
|4,973
|23
|Sugar
|1,052,962
|61
|283,929
|95
|-325,732
|6
|41,803
|60
|Wheat
|369,310
|15
|17,540
|62
|-7,819
|33
|-9,721
|55
WTI Crude Oil Futures :
The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 349,158 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -7,370 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 356,528 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 23.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 65.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 74.3 percent.
|WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|24.0
|35.9
|4.4
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|7.5
|54.4
|2.4
|– Net Position:
|349,158
|-391,251
|42,093
|– Gross Longs:
|506,565
|756,271
|92,519
|– Gross Shorts:
|157,407
|1,147,522
|50,426
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|3.2 to 1
|0.7 to 1
|1.8 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|23.0
|65.2
|74.3
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-32.2
|29.0
|5.6
Brent Crude Oil Futures :
The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -33,274 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 10,287 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -43,561 net contracts.
Free Reports:
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 56.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 44.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 52.6 percent.
|Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|14.1
|55.2
|4.9
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|31.3
|39.1
|3.9
|– Net Position:
|-33,274
|31,318
|1,956
|– Gross Longs:
|27,234
|106,956
|9,493
|– Gross Shorts:
|60,508
|75,638
|7,537
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|0.5 to 1
|1.4 to 1
|1.3 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|56.0
|44.9
|52.6
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-6.3
|2.9
|17.7
Natural Gas Futures :
The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -119,978 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 24,717 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -144,695 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 42.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 66.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent.
|Natural Gas Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|23.1
|44.1
|4.6
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|31.3
|36.5
|4.0
|– Net Position:
|-119,978
|111,707
|8,271
|– Gross Longs:
|338,658
|646,818
|66,804
|– Gross Shorts:
|458,636
|535,111
|58,533
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|0.7 to 1
|1.2 to 1
|1.1 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|42.6
|66.1
|0.0
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bearish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|5.3
|3.6
|-73.8
Gasoline Blendstock Futures :
The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 39,858 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -2,363 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 42,221 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 10.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 88.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 66.4 percent.
|Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|27.8
|49.9
|6.8
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|15.7
|64.8
|4.0
|– Net Position:
|39,858
|-49,034
|9,176
|– Gross Longs:
|91,702
|164,889
|22,510
|– Gross Shorts:
|51,844
|213,923
|13,334
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.8 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|1.7 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|10.7
|88.0
|66.4
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|3.6
|-4.5
|6.2
#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures :
The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 37,659 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -924 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 38,583 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 86.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 12.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 83.6 percent.
|Heating Oil Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|17.1
|51.2
|10.3
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|8.1
|65.4
|5.2
|– Net Position:
|37,659
|-58,920
|21,261
|– Gross Longs:
|71,140
|212,612
|42,924
|– Gross Shorts:
|33,481
|271,532
|21,663
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|2.1 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|2.0 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|86.0
|12.9
|83.6
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bullish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|13.9
|-13.5
|10.2
Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures :
The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -12,378 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 3,534 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -15,912 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 32.9 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 66.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 42.6 percent.
|Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|58.5
|39.8
|1.3
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|90.6
|8.8
|0.2
|– Net Position:
|-12,378
|11,960
|418
|– Gross Longs:
|22,560
|15,360
|504
|– Gross Shorts:
|34,938
|3,400
|86
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|0.6 to 1
|4.5 to 1
|5.9 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|32.9
|66.8
|42.6
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-5.3
|5.1
|4.7
Article By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email
*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.
The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).
Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).