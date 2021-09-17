COT Currency Futures Charts: US Dollar Index, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, NZD, AUD & Bitcoin

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday September 14th 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets. All currency positions are in direct relation to the US dollar where, for example, a bet for the euro is a bet that the euro will rise versus the dollar while a bet against the euro will be a bet that the euro will decline versus the dollar.

Data Snapshot of Forex Market Traders | Columns Legend

Sep-14-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index USD Index 44,386 55 24,273 68 -29,775 25 5,502 97 EUR 653,102 67 27,805 44 -66,260 57 38,455 41 GBP 142,607 2 4,790 77 -13,077 22 8,287 73 JPY 192,088 55 -60,295 33 68,035 67 -7,740 40 CHF 45,513 22 -5,878 60 17,574 51 -11,696 29 CAD 175,708 48 -9,283 47 1,424 53 7,859 59 AUD 164,727 56 -83,383 0 96,033 100 -12,650 24 NZD 35,667 16 6,206 82 -8,755 17 2,549 82 MXN 176,776 37 -15,852 7 11,073 92 4,779 63 RUB 68,115 84 20,223 61 -22,149 35 1,926 99 BRL 24,174 21 6,994 78 -8,346 22 1,352 83 Bitcoin 6,620 32 -1,187 71 86 0 1,101 26

US Dollar Index Futures:

The US Dollar Index large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 24,273 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 2,808 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 21,465 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 67.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 25.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 97.1 percent.

US DOLLAR INDEX Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 78.4 2.7 16.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 23.7 69.8 3.8 – Net Position: 24,273 -29,775 5,502 – Gross Longs: 34,805 1,219 7,185 – Gross Shorts: 10,532 30,994 1,683 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.3 to 1 0.0 to 1 4.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 67.7 25.1 97.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 9.3 -10.8 15.5

Euro Currency Futures:

The Euro Currency large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 27,805 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 1,497 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 26,308 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 43.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 57.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 40.8 percent.

EURO Currency Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.6 56.4 13.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 24.3 66.6 7.9 – Net Position: 27,805 -66,260 38,455 – Gross Longs: 186,554 368,593 90,270 – Gross Shorts: 158,749 434,853 51,815 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 43.5 57.0 40.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.1 3.6 -4.1

British Pound Sterling Futures:

The British Pound Sterling large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 4,790 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 29,314 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -24,524 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 77.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 21.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 72.8 percent.

BRITISH POUND Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 31.0 46.1 22.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 27.6 55.2 17.0 – Net Position: 4,790 -13,077 8,287 – Gross Longs: 44,161 65,679 32,596 – Gross Shorts: 39,371 78,756 24,309 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 77.5 21.9 72.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 3.5 -6.0 10.9

Japanese Yen Futures:

The Japanese Yen large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -60,295 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 2,030 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -62,325 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 33.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 66.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 40.3 percent.

JAPANESE YEN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 11.3 76.4 11.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 42.7 41.0 15.5 – Net Position: -60,295 68,035 -7,740 – Gross Longs: 21,728 146,716 21,950 – Gross Shorts: 82,023 78,681 29,690 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.3 to 1 1.9 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 33.1 66.8 40.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.1 0.2 9.1

Swiss Franc Futures:

The Swiss Franc large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -5,878 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -6,098 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 220 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 59.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 50.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 29.0 percent.

SWISS FRANC Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 13.6 66.0 19.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 26.5 27.4 45.6 – Net Position: -5,878 17,574 -11,696 – Gross Longs: 6,170 30,053 9,048 – Gross Shorts: 12,048 12,479 20,744 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 2.4 to 1 0.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 59.7 50.6 29.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -23.5 20.9 -15.1

Canadian Dollar Futures:

The Canadian Dollar large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -9,283 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -3,273 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -6,010 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 47.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 52.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 58.7 percent.

CANADIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 20.9 58.5 19.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 26.2 57.7 14.6 – Net Position: -9,283 1,424 7,859 – Gross Longs: 36,677 102,846 33,509 – Gross Shorts: 45,960 101,422 25,650 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.8 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 47.3 52.5 58.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -14.0 15.3 -11.7

Australian Dollar Futures:

The Australian Dollar large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -83,383 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -12,895 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -70,488 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 24.3 percent.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 8.0 79.6 9.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 58.6 21.3 17.6 – Net Position: -83,383 96,033 -12,650 – Gross Longs: 13,116 131,163 16,375 – Gross Shorts: 96,499 35,130 29,025 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.1 to 1 3.7 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 0.0 100.0 24.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -42.2 36.8 -5.9

New Zealand Dollar Futures:

The New Zealand Dollar large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 6,206 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 2,343 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 3,863 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 81.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 16.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 81.6 percent.

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 49.2 31.4 16.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 31.8 55.9 9.3 – Net Position: 6,206 -8,755 2,549 – Gross Longs: 17,554 11,196 5,873 – Gross Shorts: 11,348 19,951 3,324 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.5 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 81.7 16.9 81.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 11.0 -14.0 28.3

Mexican Peso Futures:

The Mexican Peso large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -15,852 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 1,665 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -17,517 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 6.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 91.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 63.3 percent.

MEXICAN PESO Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 54.3 41.1 4.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 63.2 34.8 1.4 – Net Position: -15,852 11,073 4,779 – Gross Longs: 95,948 72,569 7,213 – Gross Shorts: 111,800 61,496 2,434 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.9 to 1 1.2 to 1 3.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 6.8 91.6 63.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.7 -2.9 1.9

Brazilian Real Futures:

The Brazilian Real large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 6,994 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 660 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 12,258 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 78.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 22.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 83.2 percent.

BRAZIL REAL Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 57.8 29.2 12.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 28.9 63.7 7.4 – Net Position: 6,994 -8,346 1,352 – Gross Longs: 13,983 7,055 3,130 – Gross Shorts: 6,989 15,401 1,778 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.0 to 1 0.5 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 78.0 22.3 83.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -22.0 22.3 -3.3

Russian Ruble Futures:

The Russian Ruble large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 20,223 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -722 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 20,945 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 61.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 34.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 98.6 percent.

RUSSIAN RUBLE Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 41.7 48.2 4.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 12.0 80.7 1.2 – Net Position: 20,223 -22,149 1,926 – Gross Longs: 28,376 32,836 2,737 – Gross Shorts: 8,153 54,985 811 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.5 to 1 0.6 to 1 3.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 61.3 34.8 98.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 26.7 -25.8 -1.4

Bitcoin Futures:

The Bitcoin large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -1,187 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -93 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -1,094 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 70.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 42.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 25.9 percent.

BITCOIN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 58.4 5.8 27.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 76.3 4.5 10.7 – Net Position: -1,187 86 1,101 – Gross Longs: 3,866 385 1,811 – Gross Shorts: 5,053 299 710 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.8 to 1 1.3 to 1 2.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 70.5 42.9 25.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.9 -37.9 8.5

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).