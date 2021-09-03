COT Bonds Futures Charts: Eurodollars, Fed Funds, 10-Years, 2-Years, Long Bonds & Ultra Notes

By CountingPips.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter
Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 31 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.
|Aug-31-2021
|OI
|OI-Index
|Spec-Net
|Spec-Index
|Com-Net
|COM-Index
|Smalls-Net
|Smalls-Index
|Eurodollar
|12,654,926
|67
|-736,792
|42
|882,252
|53
|-145,460
|84
|FedFunds
|1,065,041
|8
|-100,285
|27
|113,476
|74
|-13,191
|37
|2-Year
|1,951,413
|4
|-20,570
|88
|12,656
|20
|7,914
|33
|Long T-Bond
|1,225,140
|59
|-104,210
|56
|106,744
|54
|-2,534
|51
|10-Year
|3,946,457
|61
|-29,819
|78
|247,621
|42
|-217,802
|17
|5-Year
|3,472,937
|19
|-28,136
|87
|161,517
|24
|-133,381
|15
3-Month Eurodollars Futures:
The 3-Month Eurodollars large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of -736,792 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -34,777 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -702,015 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 42.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 52.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 83.8 percent.
|3-Month Eurodollars Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|16.2
|59.5
|5.2
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|22.0
|52.5
|6.4
|– Net Position:
|-736,792
|882,252
|-145,460
|– Gross Longs:
|2,046,261
|7,531,576
|659,525
|– Gross Shorts:
|2,783,053
|6,649,324
|804,985
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|0.7 to 1
|1.1 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|42.1
|52.6
|83.8
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|0.1
|-1.0
|6.9
30-Day Federal Funds Futures:
The 30-Day Federal Funds large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of -100,285 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -29,846 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -70,439 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 27.2 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 73.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 36.8 percent.
|30-Day Federal Funds Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|4.8
|76.3
|2.3
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|14.3
|65.6
|3.6
|– Net Position:
|-100,285
|113,476
|-13,191
|– Gross Longs:
|51,535
|812,652
|24,868
|– Gross Shorts:
|151,820
|699,176
|38,059
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|0.3 to 1
|1.2 to 1
|0.7 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|27.2
|73.7
|36.8
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|10.6
|-10.1
|-4.7
2-Year Treasury Note Futures:
The 2-Year Treasury Note large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of -20,570 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -11,204 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -9,366 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 87.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 19.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 33.2 percent.
|2-Year Treasury Note Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|19.3
|70.3
|7.3
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|20.3
|69.6
|6.9
|– Net Position:
|-20,570
|12,656
|7,914
|– Gross Longs:
|375,763
|1,371,541
|142,447
|– Gross Shorts:
|396,333
|1,358,885
|134,533
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|0.9 to 1
|1.0 to 1
|1.1 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|87.8
|19.9
|33.2
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|8.3
|-6.6
|-1.9
5-Year Treasury Note Futures:
The 5-Year Treasury Note large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of -28,136 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -123,337 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 95,201 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 87.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 24.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 14.9 percent.
|5-Year Treasury Note Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|10.8
|76.9
|8.3
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|11.6
|72.3
|12.2
|– Net Position:
|-28,136
|161,517
|-133,381
|– Gross Longs:
|374,560
|2,671,046
|289,367
|– Gross Shorts:
|402,696
|2,509,529
|422,748
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|0.9 to 1
|1.1 to 1
|0.7 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|87.1
|24.1
|14.9
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bearish
|Bearish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|4.3
|-6.2
|12.0
10-Year Treasury Note Futures:
The 10-Year Treasury Note large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of -29,819 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -143,131 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 113,312 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 78.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 41.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 16.6 percent.
|10-Year Treasury Note Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|18.4
|69.8
|8.6
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|19.1
|63.6
|14.1
|– Net Position:
|-29,819
|247,621
|-217,802
|– Gross Longs:
|724,938
|2,755,658
|340,466
|– Gross Shorts:
|754,757
|2,508,037
|558,268
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.0 to 1
|1.1 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|78.1
|41.9
|16.6
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-12.8
|8.0
|9.7
Ultra 10-Year Notes Futures:
The Ultra 10-Year Notes large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 101,879 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 19,967 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 81,912 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 54.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 63.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent.
|Ultra 10-Year Notes Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|15.5
|75.8
|8.5
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|8.5
|71.0
|20.2
|– Net Position:
|101,879
|69,412
|-171,291
|– Gross Longs:
|225,405
|1,101,694
|122,925
|– Gross Shorts:
|123,526
|1,032,282
|294,216
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.8 to 1
|1.1 to 1
|0.4 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|54.7
|63.7
|0.0
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bearish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-6.1
|14.3
|-19.2
US Treasury Bonds Futures:
The US Treasury Bonds large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of -104,210 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -4,878 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -99,332 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 56.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 54.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 50.6 percent.
|US Treasury Bonds Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|9.3
|73.7
|14.8
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|17.8
|65.0
|15.0
|– Net Position:
|-104,210
|106,744
|-2,534
|– Gross Longs:
|114,253
|903,006
|181,120
|– Gross Shorts:
|218,463
|796,262
|183,654
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|0.5 to 1
|1.1 to 1
|1.0 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|56.0
|54.1
|50.6
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-1.3
|5.3
|-10.3
Ultra US Treasury Bonds Futures:
The Ultra US Treasury Bonds large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of -282,375 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -28,405 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -253,970 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 70.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 52.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 28.8 percent.
|Ultra US Treasury Bonds Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|7.0
|77.4
|12.0
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|29.4
|55.1
|11.9
|– Net Position:
|-282,375
|281,684
|691
|– Gross Longs:
|88,813
|978,422
|151,645
|– Gross Shorts:
|371,188
|696,738
|150,954
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|0.2 to 1
|1.4 to 1
|1.0 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|70.0
|52.8
|28.8
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-22.7
|33.1
|-8.4
Article By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email
*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.
The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).
Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).