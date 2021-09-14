Chris Vermeulen’s Technical Trader Tip Of The Week – September 13, 2021

Join Chris as he talks about the recovery of crude oil and its recent pullback. The pullback has been pretty substantial but has formed a very bullish pattern. And as of today, we are starting to see crude oil start to break above $70 a barrel again.
