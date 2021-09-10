10 Reasons This Norwegian Industrial Investment Firm Is a Buy, Per Analyst

Source: Streetwise Reports 09/13/2021

“Aker’s discounted pricing and stellar track record stand out as an attractive opportunity in the current market,” a Pareto Securities report noted.

In an August 20 research note, Pareto Securities analyst Tom Erik Kristiansen presented 10 reasons to buy Aker ASA (AKER:Oslo), a Norwegian industrial investment company. Aker owns interests in oil and gas, renewable energy and green technologies, maritime assets and biotechnology, and industrial software businesses.

The key reasons to invest in Aker, according to Kristiansen, are:

1) Value creation. Aker has a strong history in this regard, achieving a 23% return over the past 10 years, more than double that of OBX companies, the 25 most liquid companies on the Oslo Stock Exchange’s main index.

“We think future value creation will be high as Aker’s industrial capabilities can support new renewables growth initiatives,” Kristiansen wrote.

2) Discounted price. Compared to its Nordic peers under Pareto’s coverage, Aker is priced at a discount. Whereas the average discount to net asset value for Aker’s peers is –12%, for Aker it is 19%.

3) Balanced portfolio of companies. Aker Horizons, now 17% of Aker’s portfolio, aims to invest NOK100 billion by 2025, “implying that Aker will hold an increasingly balanced portfolio for investors,” wrote Kristiansen.

4) Growth in renewables and technology. Aker is rapidly growing the renewables and tech segments of its portfolio.

5) Upside in Cognite. Currently comprising 10% of Aker’s portfolio, Cognite has significant upside potential, and the market still underappreciates it. Cognite helps large companies use their vast internal data to enhance their operation.

6) Seizing of opportunities. Aker “acts on opportunities like no one else,” Kristiansen wrote. The company’s actions in H1/21, including partnerships, collaborations, and agreements, were numerous. Most recently, Aker Horizons launched Carbon Capture as a Service.

7) Long industrial track record. With 180 years of building leading industrial firms, adapting to changing times and advancing complex businesses, Aker’s chances of ongoing future success are high.

8) History of surprising on the upside.

9) Strong balance sheet. With solid finances and low funding, “Aker is well positioned to create value going forward,” Kristiansen wrote.

10) Investor alignment. Investors in Aker are wholly aligned with the primary owner.

Pareto has a Buy rating and an NOK820 per share target price on Aker.

Disclosures:

1) Doresa Banning compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.