US-Based Biopharma ‘In Full Reset Mode,’ Analyst Says

Source: Streetwise Reports 08/04/2021

An H.C. Wainwright & Co. report notes that Agios Pharmaceuticals “is rapidly rebooting and has made critical progress on various fronts.”

In a July 30 research note, H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Michael King reported the highlights of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AGIO:NASDAQ) Q2/21, as it continued transforming into a rare-disease company.

Agios is advancing mitapivat in pyruvate kinase deficiency, thalassemia and sickle cell disease and pushing forward on its earlier research and development (R&D) pipeline.

“The company is rapidly rebooting and has made critical progress on various fronts,” King noted.

During Q2/21, Agios filed a new drug application with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency.

The biopharma announced and presented Phase 3 data from its ACTIVATE and ACTIVATE-T clinical trials of mitapivat in pyruvate kinase deficiency at the annual European Hematology Association (EHA) meeting. The biopharma also presented the safety and efficacy data of mitapivat in thalassemia, which were positive, at the EHA meeting.

Agios also launched two programs, a share repurchase program of $1.2 billion and myAgios, a patient support service that aims to more efficiently identify patients who qualify for any of its clinical trials, thereby ensuring more expedient enrollment.

As for Agios’ Q2/21 financials, King noted the biopharma posted a net loss of $86.2 million, in line with H.C. Wainwright’s estimated $86.3 million. Spending, however, was modestly higher than expected in terms of R&D expense as well as selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense. On R&D, Agios spent $62.0 million, higher than H.C. Wainwright’s projection of $55.7 million. For SG&A costs, Agios paid $31.4 million versus H.C. Wainwright’s forecast of $29.2 million.

H.C. Wainwright does not view Agios “as an earnings-driven story; rather it is based on the commercial and clinical advancement of mitapivat for the treatment of hemoglobinopathies,” King commented.

After adjusting its model on Agios based on the new data, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating but increased its target price on the biopharma to $93 per share, from $88. In comparison, Agios is currently trading at about $46.40 per share.

Three catalysts are on the horizon for this Massachusetts-based biopharma: starting the ENERGIZE and ENERGIZE-T Phase 3 clinical trials in thalassemia patients with distinct transfusion dependency, commencing a Phase 2/3 trial for mitapivat in sickle cell disease and holding an investor day in Q4/21, during which Agios will provide an update on its progress with mitapivat and its R&D pipeline programs.

