U.S. Cannabis Sector to Show ‘Secular Growth With Margin Improvements,’ Analyst Says

Source: Streetwise Reports 08/11/2021

Behind that forecast, in part, are positive cannabis legislative developments and increasing consumer cannabis use, which are covered in a ROTH Capital Partners report.

In an Aug. 6 research note, ROTH Capital Partners analyst Scott Fortune provided an outlook for and an update on the U.S. cannabis industry, noting that the first wave of Q2/21 corporate results is expected this week.

“We expect to see secular growth with margin improvements as industry tailwinds remain, namely in the U.S.,” he wrote. He listed the other trends ROTH foresees.

With respect to multistate operators (MSOs), Fortune wrote, they will likely grow earnings because of three factors: new state cannabis legalization, increased cannabis use by consumers and continuing limited license structures in prime markets. H2/21 guidance by the MSOs should be positive in light of additional stores opening and cultivation expansions being achieved.

The ancillary cannabis operators, which Fortune described as “riding U.S. MSO coattails,” are expected to remain strong in agriculture tech and hydroponics equipment and, on the downside, face increased costs resulting from supply chain problems.

As for cannabidiol-focused companies, ROTH expects them to experience slowed growth but continue innovating products.

Ongoing recovery in Canada’s retail sector should boost foot traffic for the country’s licensed producers and create mergers and acquisitions opportunities in the U.S.

Fortune listed some of the recent developments in the U.S. cannabis sector.

Highlights, with respect to the legislative aspect of cannabis, include, at the federal level, a Senate committee voting to expand military veterans’ access to medical marijuana and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration easing restrictions on grant funding for cannabis-related mental health treatment. Regarding specific states, in Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh approved cannabis sales in four zones. Illinois issued 55 business licenses for adult-use cannabis in July and another 70 since.

U.S. consumer use of cannabis is on the rise in certain states. In Illinois, for instance, adult-use cannabis sales reached $127.8 million ($127.8M) in July, up 17%, thanks in part to Lollapalooza. In California, an increasing number of locales embracing cannabis use continues expanding the market. In Connecticut, the expected growth in consumer cannabis use is reflected in its future cannabis tax revenue estimates. The state calculates total cannabis tax revenue to increase nearly 18-fold between 2022 and 2026, jumping from $4.1M to $73.4M.

ROTH has an Overweight rating on the U.S. cannabis sector.

Disclosures:

1) Doresa Banning compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.

6) This article does not constitute medical advice. Officers, employees and contributors to Streetwise Reports are not licensed medical professionals. Readers should always contact their healthcare professionals for medical advice.