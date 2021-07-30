Trial Could Position Eco-Friendly Fertilizer for Organic Cannabis Market

Source: Streetwise Reports 07/30/2021

Bion Environmental’s leading-edge technology enters two university trials; one could lead to a breakthrough in growing organic cannabis and the other to cost-effective organic and sustainable corn-finished beef production.

Bion Environmental Technologies Inc. (BNET:OTCQB), which has developed a patented technology that turns livestock waste into organic fertilizer, announced that cannabis trials are beginning at Southern Illinois University’s School of Agricultural Sciences. The trial will test using commercially available ammonium bicarbonate (AB) as a nitrogen fertilizer for the growth of cannabis plants, compared to traditional nitrogen fertilizer. The analysis will include “cannabinoids (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and 19 different terpenes, which determine flavor, aroma and other consumer-related characteristics.”

If the test is successful, Bion’s AD Nitrogen will be used in additional trials once it’s available in sufficient quantities, which is expected to be 2022. The company noted that “the results of subsequent AD Nitrogen trials, if warranted, would be expected to mirror the results demonstrated by the commercial AB product.”

The news comes after Bion announced on July 20 that the firm inked an agreement with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study the performance of AD Nitrogen on field corn.

The cannabis trial is expected to conclude in September, with a report released in February 2022.

The study will be conducted on three different cannabis cultivars: BAOX, Cherry Citrus and Super CBD. The test will be divided into three treatments: ammonium bicarbonate, standard 12-12-12 fertilizer and, as a control group, no treatment beyond Scotts Miracle-Gro Osmocote.

“With a unique product like AD Nitrogen, we are intrigued by the potential presented by the cannabis fertilizer market, especially the higher-value organic side of it,” Craig Scott, Bion’s director of communications said. “This is the first step in determining the real potential of that market opportunity as we move forward with trials for several fertilizer applications and product markets we intend to pursue. We are thankful that Southern Illinois University has the growth trial resources and expertise in cannabis to run this study for us and we hope to be working with them on subsequent trials with our own AD Nitrogen.”

The company notes that its technology captures, stabilizes and upcycles the ammonia from livestock waste that “escapes,” saving it from polluting air and water. AD Nitrogen is made up of ammonium carbonate and bicarbonate, and is a dry nitrogen that is water soluble. Bion’s liquid ammonium biocarbonate received from the Organic Materials Review Institute an OMRI Listing that allows for its use in organic crop production, and has applied to the Institute for a listing for AD Nitrogen, which is distilled from the liquid solution.

The goal of the research station trial on field corn at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is to “determine the effect of ammonium bicarbonate (AB) on corn yield in comparison to current organic and conventional fertilizers (AB, composted manure, urea, AB + composted manure) and measure differences in nitrogen mineralization and plant uptake among different nitrogen fertilizers and application rates. The fertilizer will be applied mid- to late-season, in the spring of 2022.

“We are eager to work with UNL to begin this important next phase in commercializing our 3G technology platform,” Scott said. This will be the first of several anticipated trials of our AD Nitrogen in various crop applications, but we are particularly focused on this one as it relates to our sustainable and organic beef opportunity.”

The company is exploring using its organic fertilizer to grow feed corn, resulting in the cost effective production of organic and sustainable corn-finished beef.

“We believe our technology and business model can provide an ‘industry response’ for a forward-looking, premium segment of the livestock industry to the anti-meat messaging and the Beyond Meats of the world,” the company stated. “Bion can enable production of REAL meat/dairy products that produced sustainably, with dramatic and verified reductions in carbon and water footprint, as well as improved animal welfare and working conditions.”

Disclosure:

1) Patrice Fusillo conducted this interview for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an employee. She owns, or members of her immediate household or family own, securities of the following companies mentioned in this article: None. She is, or members of her immediate household or family are, paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this interview are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees. As of the date of this article, an affiliate of Streetwise Reports has a consulting relationship with Bion Environmental Technologies. Please click here for more information. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

3) The interview does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

4) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases. As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of Bion Environmental Technologies, a company mentioned in this article.