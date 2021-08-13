The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2021.08.13

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.1738

Prev Close: 1.1730

% chg. over the last day: -0.07% European industrial production fell by 0.3%, in line with analysts’ forecasts. Given the slight strengthening of the dollar index, the European currency was unable to rebound from price lows. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.1706, 1.1609

Resistance levels: 1.1754, 1.1799, 1.1817, 1.1854, 1.1894, 1.1934, 1.1969 From a technical point of view, the general trend on the EUR/USD currency pair is bearish. The price is about to consolidate in a narrow price range. Under such market conditions, it is best to look for the sell trades from the resistance levels near the moving average. Buy trades can only be considered throughout the day from the zone where the buyers showed initiative. Alternative scenario: if the price breaks through the 1.1854 resistance level and fixes above, the mid-term uptrend will likely resume. News feed for 2021.08.13: – US Prelim Michigan Consumer Sentiment at 17:00 (GMT+3).

The GBP/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.3863

Prev Close: 1.3806

% chg. over the last day: -0.41% The UK GDP increased by 4.8% (on a year-on-year basis) in the second quarter, but it’s still below the pre-pandemic levels. Industrial Production is 8.3%, which is below economists’ expectations. Manufacturing Production has also declined. The statistics came out to be negative, which caused the fall of the GBP/USD quotes. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.3802, 1.3772, 1.3714, 1.3676 ,1.3641, 1.3614, 1.3525

Resistance levels: 1.3886, 1.3935, 1.4002, 1.4075, 1.4101 The trend of the GBP/USD currency pair is bullish on the hourly time frame. Yesterday, the price rebounded from the resistance level and returned to the support level, where buyers showed initiative. The MACD indicator has become inactive. Under such market conditions, traders are better to look for the buy trades from the zone where the buyers took the initiative. Sell positions can be considered from the resistance levels and only on intraday time frames. Alternative scenario: if the price breaks through the 1.3714 support level and consolidates below, the bearish scenario is likely to resume. There is no news feed for today.

The USD/JPY currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 110.38

Prev Close: 110.43

% chg. over the last day: +0.05% The USD/JPY currency pair is trading in a narrow price range. The Japanese Yen is highly dependent on the dynamics of the dollar index now, so to predict the fundamentals aspect, traders need to focus more on the economic indicators of the USA rather than Japan. Trading recommendations Support levels: 110.34, 109.88, 109.43, 109.19, 108.65

Resistance levels: 110.66, 110.95, 111.48 The main trend on the USD/JPY currency pair is bullish. The price is trading above the moving average, and the MACD indicator has become inactive. Under such market conditions, it is better to look for the buy positions from the support level near the moving average. Sell positions should be considered only on the lower time frames from the zone where the sellers showed initiative. Alternative scenario: if the price falls below 109.19, the uptrend is likely to be broken. There is no news feed for today.

The USD/CAD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.2502

Prev Close: 1.2521

% chg. over the last day: +0.15% The Canadian dollar is highly dependent on the performance of the dollar index and oil price performance. Yesterday, the oil price was almost unchanged, while the dollar index slightly strengthened. As a result, the currency pair USD/CAD increased by 0.15%. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.2471, 1.2425, 1.2370, 1.2312

Resistance levels: 1.2518, 1.2554, 1.2602, 1.2671, 1.2787, 1.2951 Considering technical analysis, the USD/CAD trend is bearish. The price went below the moving average, and the MACD indicator became inactive. Under such market conditions, it is better to look for the sell positions from the resistance levels. Traders should consider the buy positions from the support levels and only on intraday time frames. Alternative scenario: if the price breaks through the 1.2671 resistance level and fixes above, the uptrend is likely to be resumed. There is no news feed for today.

by JustForex

This article reflects a personal opinion and should not be interpreted as an investment advice, and/or offer, and/or a persistent request for carrying out financial transactions, and/or a guarantee, and/or a forecast of future events.