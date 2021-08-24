Target Price Raised on MAG Silver Due to Q4/21 Mill Commissioning, Higher Metals Prices

Source: Streetwise Reports 08/24/2021

MAG Silver’s Q2/21 production at Juanicipio is reviewed in a ROTH Capital Partners report.

In a July 28 research note, analyst Joe Reagor reported that ROTH Capital Partners raised its target price on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG:TSX; MAG:NYSE American) to $27 per share from $26. This is because the company’s new mill at Juanicipio remains on schedule for commissioning in Q4/21 and because silver prices are expected to remain high for some time. MAG is currently trading at about $19.46 per share.

The fact that the mill will be ready as planned is “a material positive as Fresnillo has been able to avoid delays in construction in 2021 despite the ongoing pandemic,” Reagor wrote. Fresnillo is MAG Silver’s joint venture partner on the Juanicipio project and its operator.

The analyst also reported total Q2/21 production at Juanicipio. Overall, it slightly missed ROTH’s forecast, coming in at 434,885 ounces of silver and 787 ounces of gold compared to 500,000 ounces and 2,100 ounces, respectively.

“However,” Reagor wrote, “we do not consider the miss material as the company is continuing to process small amounts of development ore through Fresnillo’s neighboring mill.” The number of tons processed in Q2/21 at Fresnillo’s mill exceeded ROTH’s expectation.

Metals prices outperformed during the quarter, and continue to look strong in the near term. ROTH revised its model on MAG Silver accordingly and maintained its Buy rating on the silver producer.

Disclosures:

1) Doresa Banning compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: MAG Silver Corp. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases. As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of MAG Silver Corp., a company mentioned in this article.