Stock Market COT Charts: VIX, Nasdaq-Mini, Russell-2000, Emerging Markets & Dow-Mini

Data Snapshot of Stock Market Traders | Columns Legend

Aug-03-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index S&P500-Mini 2,697,035 13 41,266 61 -124,502 44 83,236 44 Nikkei 225 15,708 3 -5,440 36 7,387 78 -1,947 2 Nasdaq-Mini 223,043 26 -1,466 74 12,104 34 -10,638 20 DowJones-Mini 110,815 77 6,581 42 -12,251 51 5,670 69 VIX 312,851 31 -56,567 62 64,483 40 -7,916 26 Nikkei 225 Yen 47,784 25 17,704 68 8,694 70 -26,398 28

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 03 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

VIX Volatility Futures:

The VIX Volatility large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -56,567 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -4,512 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -52,055 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 61.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 40.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 26.4 percent.

VIX Volatility Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 22.5 51.4 7.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 40.6 30.8 9.7 – Net Position: -56,567 64,483 -7,916 – Gross Longs: 70,377 160,745 22,439 – Gross Shorts: 126,944 96,262 30,355 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 1.7 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 61.6 40.2 26.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.0 -0.5 -14.2

S&P500 Mini Futures:

The S&P500 Mini large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 41,266 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 1,891 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 39,375 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 60.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 43.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 43.8 percent.

S&P500 Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 16.3 68.3 12.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 14.8 72.9 9.1 – Net Position: 41,266 -124,502 83,236 – Gross Longs: 439,711 1,840,963 328,069 – Gross Shorts: 398,445 1,965,465 244,833 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 60.8 43.6 43.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.2 -5.9 10.8

Dow Jones Mini Futures:

The Dow Jones Mini large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 6,581 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 6,954 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -373 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 42.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 51.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 68.8 percent.

Dow Jones Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 43.7 38.1 16.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 37.7 49.2 11.1 – Net Position: 6,581 -12,251 5,670 – Gross Longs: 48,407 42,252 17,984 – Gross Shorts: 41,826 54,503 12,314 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 42.3 51.1 68.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 26.0 -23.4 -6.8

Nasdaq Mini Futures:

The Nasdaq Mini large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -1,466 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 8,359 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -9,825 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 74.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 34.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 20.1 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.1 53.7 14.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 29.7 48.3 19.7 – Net Position: -1,466 12,104 -10,638 – Gross Longs: 64,869 119,732 33,292 – Gross Shorts: 66,335 107,628 43,930 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.0 to 1 1.1 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 74.2 34.0 20.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.0 -4.5 -3.4

Russell 2000 Mini Futures:

The Russell 2000 Mini large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -59,211 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -2,361 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -56,850 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 20.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 78.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 51.8 percent.

Russell 2000 Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 12.2 80.2 6.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 25.3 68.5 4.9 – Net Position: -59,211 52,578 6,633 – Gross Longs: 55,463 363,260 28,845 – Gross Shorts: 114,674 310,682 22,212 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 1.2 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 20.1 78.4 51.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -14.7 13.0 4.0

Nikkei Stock Average (USD) Futures:

The Nikkei Stock Average (USD) large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -5,440 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 59 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -5,499 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 35.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 78.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 1.6 percent.

Nikkei Stock Average Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 14.9 62.1 23.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 49.5 15.1 35.4 – Net Position: -5,440 7,387 -1,947 – Gross Longs: 2,341 9,754 3,613 – Gross Shorts: 7,781 2,367 5,560 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.3 to 1 4.1 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 35.6 78.1 1.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -1.9 3.1 -3.7

MSCI EAFE Mini Futures:

The MSCI EAFE Mini large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 30,057 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 1,272 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 28,785 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 55.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 40.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 57.1 percent.

MSCI EAFE Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 10.1 87.0 2.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 3.0 95.1 1.5 – Net Position: 30,057 -34,602 4,545 – Gross Longs: 42,995 369,923 10,758 – Gross Shorts: 12,938 404,525 6,213 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.3 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 55.2 40.3 57.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.7 2.6 -29.3

MSCI Emerging Mkts Mini Futures:

The MSCI Emerging Mkts Mini large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 38,211 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -2,219 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 40,430 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 97.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 40.4 percent.

MSCI Emerging Mkts Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 14.3 82.2 2.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 11.0 86.5 1.3 – Net Position: 38,211 -49,886 11,675 – Gross Longs: 165,150 950,685 27,250 – Gross Shorts: 126,939 1,000,571 15,575 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 0.0 97.2 40.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -11.0 6.8 7.3

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).