Specialty Pharma’s Q2/21 Results ‘Fundamentally Ahead of Expectations’

Source: Streetwise Reports 08/23/2021

A ROTH Capital Partners report noted that Assertio Therapeutics’ business model is starting to gain traction.

In an Aug. 20 research note, ROTH Capital Partners analyst Scott Henry reported Assertio Therapeutics Inc.’s (ASRT:NASDAQ) Q2/21 results.

“Fundamentally, we found the quarter at the high end of expectations based largely on revenues,” Henry wrote.

The pharma’s total Q2/21 revenue was $25.4 million ($25.4M) compared to ROTH’s estimate of $20.4M. The beat was due to sales of four products. Indocin generated $13.1M versus ROTH’s $10.5M forecast; Zipsor, $2.6 versus $2M; Cambia, $6.1M versus $6M; and Sprix, $2.9M versus $1.5M.

Spending during Q2/21 amounted to $30.2M, nearly double ROTH’s $15.7M projection but was due to payment of a one-time litigation cost of $11.3M.

Assertio’s Q2/21 earnings per share (EPS) was a loss of $0.32, which was adjusted to account for the reverse stock split the company executed earlier in the year. The EPS was much higher than ROTH’s estimated loss of $0.08. Henry pointed that the EPS loss would have been about $0.06 had it not been for the $11.3 legal payment.

In light of its strong Q2/21 earnings, Assertio raised its full year 2021 net sales guidance to $91–96M from $85–92M. It also revised its EBITDA guidance to $34–37M from $34–40M.

“We viewed this tightening of the [EBITDA] range as a notable positive given that the prior guidance did not factor in the $11.3M legal charge taken in Q2/21,” Henry wrote.

About the quarter overall, the analyst commented, “We view Q2/21, combined with strong guidance, as a sign that the business model is starting to gain traction.”

To further gain momentum, Henry noted, Assertio should focus on two areas. One is acquisitions, of companies and/or products, the latter of which will likely be the “key upside lever for shares going forward,” he wrote.

The second is capitalizing on the company’s “hub model,” Henry added, in which prescriptions get funneled through a central location. This allows for better control of the entire pharmacy process, ultimately resulting in more prescriptions filled and reimbursement captured more easily.

ROTH has a Buy rating and a $1.55 per share target price on Assertio Therapeutics, which compares to its current share price of about $0.89.

Disclosures:

1) Doresa Banning compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.

6) This article does not constitute medical advice. Officers, employees and contributors to Streetwise Reports are not licensed medical professionals. Readers should always contact their healthcare professionals for medical advice.