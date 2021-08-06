Soft Commodities COT Charts: Corn, Soybean Oil, Cattle, Hogs, Sugar, Coffee, Cotton & Wheat

Aug-03-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,313,202 63 430,527 49 -474,358 42 43,831 77 Gold 485,663 22 196,335 60 -231,284 38 34,949 68 Silver 146,196 12 36,139 61 -52,169 42 16,030 34 Copper 211,071 34 35,060 68 -45,190 28 10,130 84 Palladium 10,485 18 1,088 5 -1,571 91 483 73 Platinum 61,085 24 8,804 26 -16,734 73 7,930 73 Natural Gas 1,453,997 61 -136,245 38 100,386 63 35,859 62 Brent 187,282 29 -22,385 75 21,849 29 536 40 Heating Oil 402,206 44 28,540 74 -49,343 23 20,803 82 Soybeans 655,874 11 115,803 59 -101,867 42 -13,936 49 Corn 1,471,063 15 318,043 71 -251,904 36 -66,139 0 Coffee 305,341 62 55,023 91 -59,481 10 4,458 19 Sugar 987,110 48 283,287 95 -332,603 5 49,316 69 Wheat 373,529 17 40,977 70 -28,203 35 -12,774 41

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 03 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

CORN Futures:

The CORN large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 318,043 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 11,366 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 306,677 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 70.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 36.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent.

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.5 47.7 8.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.9 64.8 12.9 – Net Position: 318,043 -251,904 -66,139 – Gross Longs: 404,859 701,272 123,719 – Gross Shorts: 86,816 953,176 189,858 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.7 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 70.7 36.0 0.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -9.0 11.0 -4.0

SUGAR Futures:

The SUGAR large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 283,287 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 12,300 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 270,987 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 94.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 5.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 68.8 percent.

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 32.5 43.1 9.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 3.8 76.8 4.0 – Net Position: 283,287 -332,603 49,316 – Gross Longs: 320,806 425,151 88,800 – Gross Shorts: 37,519 757,754 39,484 – Long to Short Ratio: 8.6 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 94.8 5.1 68.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 8.5 -10.2 15.2

COFFEE Futures:

The COFFEE large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 55,023 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -1,689 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 56,712 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 90.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 10.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 19.2 percent.

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.7 48.3 3.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.6 67.8 2.1 – Net Position: 55,023 -59,481 4,458 – Gross Longs: 72,253 147,565 10,905 – Gross Shorts: 17,230 207,046 6,447 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 90.7 10.3 19.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -0.1 0.5 -4.2

SOYBEANS Futures:

The SOYBEANS large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 115,803 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -9,858 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 125,661 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 59.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 41.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 48.6 percent.

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.8 49.6 7.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 10.2 65.1 9.3 – Net Position: 115,803 -101,867 -13,936 – Gross Longs: 182,394 325,058 47,094 – Gross Shorts: 66,591 426,925 61,030 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 59.0 41.9 48.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -16.1 15.1 1.8

SOYBEAN OIL Futures:

The SOYBEAN OIL large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 59,517 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 3,102 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 56,415 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 61.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 40.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 47.7 percent.

SOYBEAN OIL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 19.8 50.9 7.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.4 65.2 5.3 – Net Position: 59,517 -68,690 9,173 – Gross Longs: 95,068 243,983 34,536 – Gross Shorts: 35,551 312,673 25,363 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 61.3 40.4 47.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -14.1 17.1 -32.9

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures:

The SOYBEAN MEAL large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 47,002 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -4,514 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 51,516 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 56.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 44.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 44.3 percent.

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.4 53.1 12.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 10.3 71.3 6.9 – Net Position: 47,002 -65,393 18,391 – Gross Longs: 84,111 190,500 43,132 – Gross Shorts: 37,109 255,893 24,741 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.3 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 56.3 44.8 44.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.1 6.7 -12.1

LIVE CATTLE Futures:

The LIVE CATTLE large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 69,651 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -1,287 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 70,938 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 35.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 60.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 58.8 percent.

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 37.3 40.3 9.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 13.6 60.0 13.5 – Net Position: 69,651 -58,048 -11,603 – Gross Longs: 109,856 118,706 28,060 – Gross Shorts: 40,205 176,754 39,663 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.7 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 35.8 60.1 58.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.5 6.6 -6.5

LEAN HOGS Futures:

The LEAN HOGS large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 85,592 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 2,588 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 83,004 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 6.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 9.3 percent.

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.2 29.1 7.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 14.8 54.4 12.7 – Net Position: 85,592 -71,143 -14,449 – Gross Longs: 127,093 81,838 21,249 – Gross Shorts: 41,501 152,981 35,698 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.1 to 1 0.5 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 100.0 6.9 9.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 7.8 -3.3 -22.9

COTTON Futures:

The COTTON large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 89,043 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 3,186 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 85,857 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 93.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 7.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 77.4 percent.

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.6 38.4 7.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.9 78.2 3.3 – Net Position: 89,043 -99,099 10,056 – Gross Longs: 106,150 95,749 18,360 – Gross Shorts: 17,107 194,848 8,304 – Long to Short Ratio: 6.2 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 93.3 7.4 77.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 17.9 -17.8 15.3

COCOA Futures:

The COCOA large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 13,326 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 4,559 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 8,767 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 35.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 64.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 39.9 percent.

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.3 48.2 4.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 22.0 54.6 3.6 – Net Position: 13,326 -16,092 2,766 – Gross Longs: 68,772 121,390 11,767 – Gross Shorts: 55,446 137,482 9,001 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 35.5 64.5 39.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -13.3 15.1 -26.6

WHEAT Futures:

The WHEAT large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 40,977 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 10,789 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 30,188 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 69.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 35.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 40.6 percent.

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 32.0 36.2 7.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 21.0 43.7 11.2 – Net Position: 40,977 -28,203 -12,774 – Gross Longs: 119,516 135,139 29,028 – Gross Shorts: 78,539 163,342 41,802 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.5 to 1 0.8 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 69.7 35.1 40.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 11.0 -9.6 -9.9

Article By CountingPips.com

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).