Soft Commodities COT Charts: Corn, Soybean Oil, Cattle, Hogs, Sugar, Coffee, Cotton & Wheat

By CountingPips.com
|Aug-03-2021
|OI
|OI-Index
|Spec-Net
|Spec-Index
|Com-Net
|COM-Index
|Smalls-Net
|Smalls-Index
|WTI Crude
|2,313,202
|63
|430,527
|49
|-474,358
|42
|43,831
|77
|Gold
|485,663
|22
|196,335
|60
|-231,284
|38
|34,949
|68
|Silver
|146,196
|12
|36,139
|61
|-52,169
|42
|16,030
|34
|Copper
|211,071
|34
|35,060
|68
|-45,190
|28
|10,130
|84
|Palladium
|10,485
|18
|1,088
|5
|-1,571
|91
|483
|73
|Platinum
|61,085
|24
|8,804
|26
|-16,734
|73
|7,930
|73
|Natural Gas
|1,453,997
|61
|-136,245
|38
|100,386
|63
|35,859
|62
|Brent
|187,282
|29
|-22,385
|75
|21,849
|29
|536
|40
|Heating Oil
|402,206
|44
|28,540
|74
|-49,343
|23
|20,803
|82
|Soybeans
|655,874
|11
|115,803
|59
|-101,867
|42
|-13,936
|49
|Corn
|1,471,063
|15
|318,043
|71
|-251,904
|36
|-66,139
|0
|Coffee
|305,341
|62
|55,023
|91
|-59,481
|10
|4,458
|19
|Sugar
|987,110
|48
|283,287
|95
|-332,603
|5
|49,316
|69
|Wheat
|373,529
|17
|40,977
|70
|-28,203
|35
|-12,774
|41
Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 03 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.
CORN Futures:
The CORN large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 318,043 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 11,366 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 306,677 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 70.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 36.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent.
|CORN Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|27.5
|47.7
|8.4
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|5.9
|64.8
|12.9
|– Net Position:
|318,043
|-251,904
|-66,139
|– Gross Longs:
|404,859
|701,272
|123,719
|– Gross Shorts:
|86,816
|953,176
|189,858
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|4.7 to 1
|0.7 to 1
|0.7 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|70.7
|36.0
|0.0
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-9.0
|11.0
|-4.0
SUGAR Futures:
The SUGAR large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 283,287 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 12,300 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 270,987 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 94.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 5.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 68.8 percent.
|SUGAR Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|32.5
|43.1
|9.0
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|3.8
|76.8
|4.0
|– Net Position:
|283,287
|-332,603
|49,316
|– Gross Longs:
|320,806
|425,151
|88,800
|– Gross Shorts:
|37,519
|757,754
|39,484
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|8.6 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|2.2 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|94.8
|5.1
|68.8
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|8.5
|-10.2
|15.2
COFFEE Futures:
The COFFEE large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 55,023 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -1,689 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 56,712 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 90.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 10.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 19.2 percent.
|COFFEE Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|23.7
|48.3
|3.6
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|5.6
|67.8
|2.1
|– Net Position:
|55,023
|-59,481
|4,458
|– Gross Longs:
|72,253
|147,565
|10,905
|– Gross Shorts:
|17,230
|207,046
|6,447
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|4.2 to 1
|0.7 to 1
|1.7 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|90.7
|10.3
|19.2
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bearish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-0.1
|0.5
|-4.2
SOYBEANS Futures:
The SOYBEANS large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 115,803 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -9,858 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 125,661 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 59.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 41.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 48.6 percent.
|SOYBEANS Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|27.8
|49.6
|7.2
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|10.2
|65.1
|9.3
|– Net Position:
|115,803
|-101,867
|-13,936
|– Gross Longs:
|182,394
|325,058
|47,094
|– Gross Shorts:
|66,591
|426,925
|61,030
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|2.7 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|59.0
|41.9
|48.6
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-16.1
|15.1
|1.8
SOYBEAN OIL Futures:
The SOYBEAN OIL large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 59,517 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 3,102 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 56,415 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 61.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 40.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 47.7 percent.
|SOYBEAN OIL Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|19.8
|50.9
|7.2
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|7.4
|65.2
|5.3
|– Net Position:
|59,517
|-68,690
|9,173
|– Gross Longs:
|95,068
|243,983
|34,536
|– Gross Shorts:
|35,551
|312,673
|25,363
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|2.7 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|1.4 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|61.3
|40.4
|47.7
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-14.1
|17.1
|-32.9
SOYBEAN MEAL Futures:
The SOYBEAN MEAL large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 47,002 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -4,514 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 51,516 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 56.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 44.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 44.3 percent.
|SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|23.4
|53.1
|12.0
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|10.3
|71.3
|6.9
|– Net Position:
|47,002
|-65,393
|18,391
|– Gross Longs:
|84,111
|190,500
|43,132
|– Gross Shorts:
|37,109
|255,893
|24,741
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|2.3 to 1
|0.7 to 1
|1.7 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|56.3
|44.8
|44.3
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-5.1
|6.7
|-12.1
LIVE CATTLE Futures:
The LIVE CATTLE large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 69,651 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -1,287 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 70,938 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 35.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 60.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 58.8 percent.
|LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|37.3
|40.3
|9.5
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|13.6
|60.0
|13.5
|– Net Position:
|69,651
|-58,048
|-11,603
|– Gross Longs:
|109,856
|118,706
|28,060
|– Gross Shorts:
|40,205
|176,754
|39,663
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|2.7 to 1
|0.7 to 1
|0.7 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|35.8
|60.1
|58.8
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-3.5
|6.6
|-6.5
LEAN HOGS Futures:
The LEAN HOGS large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 85,592 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 2,588 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 83,004 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 6.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 9.3 percent.
|LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|45.2
|29.1
|7.6
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|14.8
|54.4
|12.7
|– Net Position:
|85,592
|-71,143
|-14,449
|– Gross Longs:
|127,093
|81,838
|21,249
|– Gross Shorts:
|41,501
|152,981
|35,698
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|3.1 to 1
|0.5 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|100.0
|6.9
|9.3
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bearish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|7.8
|-3.3
|-22.9
COTTON Futures:
The COTTON large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 89,043 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 3,186 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 85,857 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 93.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 7.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 77.4 percent.
|COTTON Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|42.6
|38.4
|7.4
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|6.9
|78.2
|3.3
|– Net Position:
|89,043
|-99,099
|10,056
|– Gross Longs:
|106,150
|95,749
|18,360
|– Gross Shorts:
|17,107
|194,848
|8,304
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|6.2 to 1
|0.5 to 1
|2.2 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|93.3
|7.4
|77.4
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|17.9
|-17.8
|15.3
COCOA Futures:
The COCOA large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 13,326 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 4,559 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 8,767 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 35.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 64.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 39.9 percent.
|COCOA Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|27.3
|48.2
|4.7
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|22.0
|54.6
|3.6
|– Net Position:
|13,326
|-16,092
|2,766
|– Gross Longs:
|68,772
|121,390
|11,767
|– Gross Shorts:
|55,446
|137,482
|9,001
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.2 to 1
|0.9 to 1
|1.3 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|35.5
|64.5
|39.9
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-13.3
|15.1
|-26.6
WHEAT Futures:
The WHEAT large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 40,977 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 10,789 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 30,188 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 69.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 35.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 40.6 percent.
|WHEAT Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|32.0
|36.2
|7.8
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|21.0
|43.7
|11.2
|– Net Position:
|40,977
|-28,203
|-12,774
|– Gross Longs:
|119,516
|135,139
|29,028
|– Gross Shorts:
|78,539
|163,342
|41,802
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.5 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|0.7 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|69.7
|35.1
|40.6
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|11.0
|-9.6
|-9.9
Article By CountingPips.com
*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.
The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).
Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).