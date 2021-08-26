RoboMarkets Recognised as the Best Broker for Investing in Indices in 2021

August 26, 2021

Limassol, Cyprus

RoboMarkets, the company that provides brokerage services to European clients for trading on financial markets, has become the winner in the nomination Best Indices Broker – Global. The company has received this award within the frameworks of the International Business Magazine Awards for the second straight year. The event organizers highly appreciated RoboMarkets’ achievements in the area of services for investments in indices in 2021.

Starting from 2018, International Business Magazine Awards has been discovering the best companies from all over the world, including the Near East, Africa, America, Asia, and Europe. The award was established to highlight the best achievements in different areas related to international business and finance. The procedure of choosing the winners is strictly controlled by the council, which consists of key experts in their respective areas and the jury panel on behalf of the event organizers.

Konstantin Rashap, Chief Business Officer at RoboMarkets, is commenting: “It’s really nice to be among International Business Magazine Awards winners once again. We’ve been recognised for the best services for investments in indices for the second consecutive year. Over the past year, we’ve significantly reduced spreads and commissions for trading indices. As of now, RoboMarkets offers some of the most competitive trading conditions in the market in this segment”.

About RoboMarkets