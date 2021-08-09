RoboMarkets Becomes Best Value Broker at the World Economic Awards

RoboMarkets, the company that provides financial services to European clients, has won the “Best Value Broker Global 2021” within the framework of the World Economic Awards. The organizing committee highly rated the variety and quality of the investment services provided by the company, as well as their availability to clients in comparison with competitors in the industry.

It should be emphasized that RoboMarkets is a multi-asset broker that offers to trade 8 asset types and over 12,000 instruments. Moreover, the company’s clients get access to professional trading platforms and the latest proprietary technologies.

The World Economic Awards organizers highlighted the following advantages of RoboMarkets:

Competitive trading conditions

Opportunity to trade on 5 account types for clients with different experiences.

for clients with different experiences. Availability of both world-famous and proprietary trading solutions.

Security of clients’ funds.

The World Economic Awards event is intended to emphasize the spirit of revolutionaries on the global financial market. Awards are presented for the effectiveness of both B2B and B2C companies, as well as to opinion leaders, who redefine their values to support in today’s dynamic innovative economy. Winners are chosen and decided absolutely for free. A research team independently collects data from different public sources and rates nominees based on a lot of factors, such as success in the market, stability, business growth (steady or fast), innovations, etc.

Konstantin Rashap, Chief Business Officer at RoboMarkets, is commenting on the award reception: “This award is very important for us because it means that an independent committee recognized our services as the best on the global market in 2021. We’re very pleased to get such a high grade for our work and achievements. However, awards are not a reason for resting on laurel, just the other way around, it’s an excellent motivation to move forwards and put more effort to provide our clients with the best investment services on the market.”

