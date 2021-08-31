RoboForex Rewarded for the Best Investment Products in 2021

August 31, 2021

Belize City, Belize

RoboForex , an international broker, has become the winner of Global Brands Magazine Awards in the nomination “Best Investment Products – Global” for the third year in a row. Earlier, Global Brands Magazine Awards organizers already rewarded RoboForex for the best investment products in 2019 and 2020.

Global Brands Awards was established to honour companies, which demonstrate outstanding results in different business areas. The organizing committee gives awards to the most successful representatives in the spheres of finance, education, tourism, lifestyle, technology, and the car industry.

Applications are accepted from companies from different countries and regions throughout the year in a wide range of categories. The nominations received on a corresponding national level are estimated by an independent research agency. After that, the nominees that made the final cut are evaluated by a competent jury of the event organizers, which decide the winners based on the objective data.

Robert Stephenson, Chief Business Officer at RoboForex, is commenting: “We at RoboForex put a lot of attention to the development of our investment products, which help our clients to increase their trading potential. CopyFX, an investment platform we created, is unique in many respects and helps clients to invest considering their knowledge and acceptable risk and profitability levels, as well as earn from successful trading and commissions received for the transactions copied by their subscribers. This award both indicates that the direction we chose is successful and provides an incentive for further development.”

About Global Brands Magazine

Global Brands Magazine ranks among leading online media, which publishes the latest news, reviews, opinions, and surveys on top global brands in different market segments. The magazine’s headquarter is located in the United Kingdom. Global Brands Awards presents its awards to the best companies, which have obvious advantages over their competitors due to the provision of high-quality services to clients.

About RoboForex

RoboForex is a company, which delivers brokerage services. The broker provides traders, who work on financial markets, with access to its proprietary trading platforms. RoboForex has the brokerage license IFSC 000138/210. More detailed information about the company’s activities and operations can be found on the official website at roboforex.com.