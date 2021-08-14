Price Scenarios After Recent Fall – A Deeper Look At Where Gold Could Go Next

Chris Vermeulen sits down with Charlotte McLeod of Investing News Network to discuss where gold could go next. Are recent price moves forming a bottom before the next leg up? Will critical support levels hold? Or will we see a whole number measured move to the downside?
Also on the table for exploration:
- Range-bound silver – will it break out soon?
- What sectors are the leaders now versus last year?
- How do I make money as a purely technical trader?
