Murrey Math Lines 03.08.2021 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

August 3, 2021

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotations have bounced off the support line at 0/8. This means, the pair is likely to test 1/8, break through it, and grow to the resistance level of 2/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of 0/8 downwards, which will lead to further falling to -1/8.

AUDUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the upper border of VoltyChannel is broken away, which makes further growth of the quotations more probable.

AUDUSD_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotations are approaching 3/8. A breakaway here will signal the beginning of an uptrend and further growth to the resistance level of 4/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of 2/8 downwards. In this case, the downtrend will continue, and the quotations might drop to the support level of 1/8.

NZDUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the upper border of VoltyChannel is broken, which confirms growth to 4/8 on H4.

NZDUSD_M15

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

