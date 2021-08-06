Metals COT Charts: Grade #1 Copper, Gold, Silver, Platinum & Palladium

Aug-03-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,313,202 63 430,527 49 -474,358 42 43,831 77 Gold 485,663 22 196,335 60 -231,284 38 34,949 68 Silver 146,196 12 36,139 61 -52,169 42 16,030 34 Copper 211,071 34 35,060 68 -45,190 28 10,130 84 Palladium 10,485 18 1,088 5 -1,571 91 483 73 Platinum 61,085 24 8,804 26 -16,734 73 7,930 73 Natural Gas 1,453,997 61 -136,245 38 100,386 63 35,859 62 Brent 187,282 29 -22,385 75 21,849 29 536 40 Heating Oil 402,206 44 28,540 74 -49,343 23 20,803 82 Soybeans 655,874 11 115,803 59 -101,867 42 -13,936 49 Corn 1,471,063 15 318,043 71 -251,904 36 -66,139 0 Coffee 305,341 62 55,023 91 -59,481 10 4,458 19 Sugar 987,110 48 283,287 95 -332,603 5 49,316 69 Wheat 373,529 17 40,977 70 -28,203 35 -12,774 41

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 03 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Gold Comex Futures:

The Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week was a net position of 196,335 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -3,053 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 199,388 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 59.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 37.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 68.5 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 56.2 25.0 10.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 15.8 72.6 3.4 – Net Position: 196,335 -231,284 34,949 – Gross Longs: 273,143 121,349 51,591 – Gross Shorts: 76,808 352,633 16,642 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.6 to 1 0.3 to 1 3.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 59.9 37.5 68.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 7.7 -7.0 -3.0

Silver Comex Futures:

The Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week was a net position of 36,139 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 4,922 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 31,217 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 60.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 42.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 33.9 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.3 29.2 18.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 20.6 64.9 7.7 – Net Position: 36,139 -52,169 16,030 – Gross Longs: 66,192 42,659 27,295 – Gross Shorts: 30,053 94,828 11,265 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.2 to 1 0.4 to 1 2.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 60.9 42.1 33.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.5 4.8 -10.8

Copper Grade #1 Futures:

The Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week was a net position of 35,060 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -2,291 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 37,351 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 67.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 28.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 83.9 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 43.6 36.9 10.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 27.0 58.3 5.2 – Net Position: 35,060 -45,190 10,130 – Gross Longs: 91,973 77,829 21,046 – Gross Shorts: 56,913 123,019 10,916 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.6 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 67.6 28.4 83.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 19.7 -19.6 6.3

Platinum Futures:

The Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week was a net position of 8,804 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -2,991 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 11,795 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 26.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 72.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 72.7 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 50.3 30.2 17.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 35.9 57.6 4.7 – Net Position: 8,804 -16,734 7,930 – Gross Longs: 30,735 18,428 10,808 – Gross Shorts: 21,931 35,162 2,878 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.4 to 1 0.5 to 1 3.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 26.1 72.6 72.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.2 5.1 -0.8

Palladium Futures:

The Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week was a net position of 1,088 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -87 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 1,175 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 5.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 91.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 73.3 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 48.8 36.5 12.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 38.4 51.5 8.3 – Net Position: 1,088 -1,571 483 – Gross Longs: 5,118 3,824 1,349 – Gross Shorts: 4,030 5,395 866 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 5.4 91.0 73.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 0.1 0.4 -4.1

Article By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).