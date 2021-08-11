Liquid Avatar Unveils New App to Confirm COVID-19 Testing Status, Reduce New Outbreaks of the Pandemic

Source: Streetwise Reports 08/11/2021

The Liquid Avatar Credential Ecosystem, or LAVCE, is designed to carry a secure, digital record of a person’s verifiable COVID-19 testing credentials, and future healthcare applications of the technology are expected.

Today’s announcement by Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (LQID:CSE; LQAVF:OTCQB) unveils its brand-new, easily accessible, digital healthcare platform, a product that lands in the right market at the right time, given Americans’ disenchantment with the awkwardness of their flimsy, paper COVID-19 vaccination certificates, among other concerns. Anxious to return to their daily routines, global citizens are willing to do what it takes to gain safe passage back to familiar spaces, such as the office, churches or the gym. But, as with most things in modern-day life, convenience is king.

Enter the Liquid Avatar Credential Ecosystem, or LAVCE, which is designed to carry a digital record of a person’s verifiable healthcare testing credentials both securely and privately. This technology is essentially a digital passport that can empower individuals, while also granting businesses, healthcare institutions and governments the peace of mind that comes from being backed by a secure and reliable technology.

So how does it work? Liquid Avatar, a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company, partnered with Vector Laboratories, an Ontario-based, licensed laboratory healthcare verification organization. Together they developed a blockchain-enabled, W3C compliant, digital identity-verified tool that confirms an individual’s testing status.

Proving one’s COVID-19 testing status is the most relevant application of this technology today.

“We all need to find a safe way through the [COVID-19] pandemic together,” said David Lucatch, CEO of Liquid Avatar. “Decentralized identity is the safest way forward for proving any kind of test result: It’s easy to implement, easy to use, and flexible to accommodate any situation, including the need for repeated testing and updated standards and rules,” he explained.

Stored safely on your electronic device, your LAVCE wallet is easily accessible using the facial recognition feature and other biometrics. Vaccination status aside, an individual’s COVID-19 test results are the ticket to safe travels, and their sensitive healthcare data is likewise safe from unnecessary third-party interference.

As Rob Godfrey, President and CEO of Vector Labs, sees it, “Working with Liquid Avatar Technologies and the implementation of digital wallets and verifiable credentials for COVID-19 through the LAVCE enables Vector Labs to support public safety, trust and privacy.”

However, the implications of developing LAVCE are far greater even than proving one’s COVID-19 testing status as the technology is predicted to have numerous commercial, government and healthcare applications in the foreseeable future.

