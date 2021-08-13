Japanese Candlestick Analysis for 13.08.2021 (GOLD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

Article By RoboForex.com

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After falling, the pair is now recovering. At the support level, the pair has formed several reversal patterns, including a Doji and an Engulfing. Going by the patterns, the pair might resume growing, aiming at the resistance level of 1790.00. However, the quotations might pull back to 1720.00 before growing on.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, testing the lower border of the channel, the pair has formed several reversal patterns, including an Inverted Hammer. Going by the signals, the pair might bounce off the support level. The aim of the growth might be at the resistance level of 0.7070. Upon testing it, the pair might break it away and go on growing. However, the quotations might pull back to 0.6965 before growing.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, GBPUSD is winding up a correctional wave. At the support level, the pair has formed several reversal patterns, including a Harami. Going by the patterns, the pair might start growing towards the resistance level. The aim of growth is 1.3910. Upon testing it, the pair might break it away and go on growing. However, the quotations might decline to the next support level of 1.3755 before growing on.

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.