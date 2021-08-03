Japanese Candlestick Analysis 03.08.2021 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, USDCAD quotations keep growing. Currently, at the support level, several reversal patterns, including a Hammer and an Inverted Hammer, have formed. Going by the reversal signal, the pair might continue the uotrend with the aim at the resistance level of 1.2660. However, the quotations might still pull back to 1.2425 before growing.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the currency pair has formed several reversal patterns, including a Hammer. Currently, going by the reversal signal, the pair might pull back to the resistance level with the aim at 0.7435. However, the price might still decline to the support level of 0.7290 and continue the downtrend without testing the resistance level.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the pair keep correcting. Near the support level, the pair has formed several reversal patterns, including a Doji and a Hammer. Currently, going by the signal, the pair might end up at the resistance level. The aim of growth is 0.9110. However, the price might still fall to 0.9025 without testing the resistance level.

