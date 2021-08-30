Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 30.08.2021 (GBPUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP)

Article By RoboForex.com

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3769; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3735 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3920. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3655. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3565.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is trading at 0.6992; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.6920 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7150. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6865. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.67705. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 0.7050.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP is trading at 0.8568; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.8555 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.8645. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the downside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.8505. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.8405. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the pattern’s upside border and fix above 0.8605.

