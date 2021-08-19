How To Trade When There Is Panic Selling In The Market

By TheTechnicalTraders

Straight from me to you – what you should do when panic selling hits the market. Should you follow the pack or hold firm?

As technical traders when all indicators are saying to get out of the market, then this is exactly what should be done. We do not fight a downward trend that is more likely to continue in that direction than it is to reverse. Do I like selling at a loss, of course not. But holding positions when all indicators are saying to sell is not a smart move – it’s an emotional one.

When fear hits the market and panic selling commences, yet all indicators show that the overall market remains in an uptrend, it’s best to hold on through the wave. The market will shake out those who caved to emotion and gave the sell orders to their brokers. To learn more about what to look for and how to trade when there is panic and fear, click on the image below.

CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW TO LISTEN TO THE REPORT

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF CHRIS’ PRECIOUS METALS ANALYSIS ALONG WITH THE HOTTEST ETFS TO TRADE WITH BAN TRADER PRO!