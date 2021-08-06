Forex COT Charts: Australia Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, Pound, Swiss Franc & Bitcoin

Aug-03-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index USD Index 43,131 52 18,881 58 -23,262 36 4,381 77 EUR 674,491 75 38,007 47 -79,035 53 41,028 48 GBP 180,873 27 -86 74 -2,962 28 3,048 62 JPY 189,242 52 -55,190 36 67,607 67 -12,417 32 CHF 42,456 18 7,543 85 -984 28 -6,559 44 CAD 170,609 44 7,460 61 -23,089 37 15,629 70 AUD 169,889 60 -41,283 36 51,437 64 -10,154 35 NZD 42,743 30 -325 71 322 31 3 54 MXN 154,363 26 -21,297 4 16,960 95 4,337 61 RUB 54,727 61 8,923 35 -10,895 61 1,972 100 BRL 41,258 48 23,444 100 -25,072 0 1,628 87 Bitcoin 6,408 30 -1,290 68 446 0 844 17

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 03 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets. All currency positions are in direct relation to the US dollar where, for example, a bet for the euro is a bet that the euro will rise versus the dollar while a bet against the euro will be a bet that the euro will decline versus the dollar.

US Dollar Index Futures:

The US Dollar Index large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 18,881 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 2,340 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 16,541 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 58.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 35.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 76.8 percent.

US DOLLAR INDEX Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 77.6 3.8 15.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 33.8 57.7 5.2 – Net Position: 18,881 -23,262 4,381 – Gross Longs: 33,461 1,619 6,629 – Gross Shorts: 14,580 24,881 2,248 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.3 to 1 0.1 to 1 2.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 58.4 35.9 76.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 33.4 -32.5 2.1

Euro Currency Futures:

The Euro Currency large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 38,007 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -119 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 38,126 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 46.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 53.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 48.2 percent.

EURO Currency Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.5 55.5 13.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 23.9 67.2 7.7 – Net Position: 38,007 -79,035 41,028 – Gross Longs: 199,067 374,123 92,730 – Gross Shorts: 161,060 453,158 51,702 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 46.7 53.4 48.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -15.7 18.5 -21.5

British Pound Sterling Futures:

The British Pound Sterling large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -86 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 5,598 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -5,684 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 73.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 27.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 62.0 percent.

BRITISH POUND Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.8 58.9 16.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 23.9 60.5 14.5 – Net Position: -86 -2,962 3,048 – Gross Longs: 43,119 106,522 29,296 – Gross Shorts: 43,205 109,484 26,248 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.0 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 73.9 27.9 62.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -13.0 14.0 -11.6

Japanese Yen Futures:

The Japanese Yen large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -55,190 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 4,744 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -59,934 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 36.2 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 66.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 32.5 percent.

JAPANESE YEN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 16.1 72.2 11.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 45.2 36.5 17.8 – Net Position: -55,190 67,607 -12,417 – Gross Longs: 30,409 136,596 21,174 – Gross Shorts: 85,599 68,989 33,591 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 2.0 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 36.2 66.6 32.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -0.8 -4.1 18.9

Swiss Franc Futures:

The Swiss Franc large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 7,543 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -946 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 8,489 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 85.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 28.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 44.0 percent.

SWISS FRANC Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 38.9 32.5 28.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 21.1 34.8 43.9 – Net Position: 7,543 -984 -6,559 – Gross Longs: 16,522 13,804 12,065 – Gross Shorts: 8,979 14,788 18,624 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.8 to 1 0.9 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 85.1 28.2 44.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -9.3 5.5 2.7

Canadian Dollar Futures:

The Canadian Dollar large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 7,460 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 2,086 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 5,374 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 61.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 37.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 70.4 percent.

CANADIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.0 50.4 21.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 22.6 63.9 12.8 – Net Position: 7,460 -23,089 15,629 – Gross Longs: 46,064 85,956 37,401 – Gross Shorts: 38,604 109,045 21,772 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 61.2 37.2 70.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -29.8 27.3 -11.8

Australian Dollar Futures:

The Australian Dollar large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -41,283 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -1,936 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -39,347 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 35.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 64.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 34.8 percent.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 34.0 52.6 11.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 58.3 22.3 17.4 – Net Position: -41,283 51,437 -10,154 – Gross Longs: 57,742 89,342 19,398 – Gross Shorts: 99,025 37,905 29,552 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 2.4 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 35.7 64.4 34.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -26.5 26.1 -16.2

New Zealand Dollar Futures:

The New Zealand Dollar large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -325 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -1,746 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 1,421 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 70.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 30.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 53.5 percent.

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 39.7 48.7 9.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 40.4 47.9 9.8 – Net Position: -325 322 3 – Gross Longs: 16,959 20,816 4,183 – Gross Shorts: 17,284 20,494 4,180 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.0 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 70.7 30.9 53.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -6.1 6.9 -9.3

Mexican Peso Futures:

The Mexican Peso large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -21,297 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 5,110 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -26,407 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 4.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 94.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 61.4 percent.

MEXICAN PESO Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.9 47.4 4.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 59.7 36.4 1.8 – Net Position: -21,297 16,960 4,337 – Gross Longs: 70,787 73,195 7,167 – Gross Shorts: 92,084 56,235 2,830 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.8 to 1 1.3 to 1 2.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 4.1 94.5 61.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 3.7 -4.5 7.8

Brazilian Real Futures:

The Brazilian Real large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 23,444 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 1,683 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 21,761 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 86.5 percent.

BRAZIL REAL Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 77.0 14.7 7.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 20.2 75.5 3.9 – Net Position: 23,444 -25,072 1,628 – Gross Longs: 31,789 6,078 3,232 – Gross Shorts: 8,345 31,150 1,604 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.8 to 1 0.2 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 100.0 0.0 86.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 6.9 -6.4 -4.2

Russian Ruble Futures:

The Russian Ruble large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 8,923 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 1,330 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 7,593 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 34.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 60.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent.

RUSSIAN RUBLE Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 39.8 54.7 5.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 23.5 74.6 1.8 – Net Position: 8,923 -10,895 1,972 – Gross Longs: 21,757 29,939 2,958 – Gross Shorts: 12,834 40,834 986 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.7 to 1 0.7 to 1 3.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 34.5 60.6 100.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.8 2.2 6.4

Bitcoin Futures:

The Bitcoin large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -1,290 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 282 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -1,572 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 67.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 80.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 17.4 percent.

BITCOIN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 60.3 8.6 25.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 80.5 1.6 11.9 – Net Position: -1,290 446 844 – Gross Longs: 3,867 548 1,605 – Gross Shorts: 5,157 102 761 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 5.4 to 1 2.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 67.6 80.0 17.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bullish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 6.7 -6.3 -6.0

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).