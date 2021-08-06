06 Aug

Energy Futures COT Charts: Brent Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Bloomberg Index, Heating Oil & WTI Crude

August 6, 2021

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend
Aug-03-2021OIOI-IndexSpec-NetSpec-IndexCom-NetCOM-IndexSmalls-NetSmalls-Index
WTI Crude2,313,20263430,52749-474,3584243,83177
Gold485,66322196,33560-231,2843834,94968
Silver146,1961236,13961-52,1694216,03034
Copper211,0713435,06068-45,1902810,13084
Palladium10,485181,0885-1,5719148373
Platinum61,085248,80426-16,734737,93073
Natural Gas1,453,99761-136,24538100,3866335,85962
Brent187,28229-22,3857521,8492953640
Heating Oil402,2064428,54074-49,3432320,80382
Soybeans655,87411115,80359-101,86742-13,93649
Corn1,471,06315318,04371-251,90436-66,1390
Coffee305,3416255,02391-59,481104,45819
Sugar987,11048283,28795-332,603549,31669
Wheat373,5291740,97770-28,20335-12,77441

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 03 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

WTI Crude Oil Futures :

WTI Crude Oil Futures COT ChartThe WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 430,527 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -19,237 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 449,764 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 49.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 42.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 76.8 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.2 35.4 4.1
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.6 55.9 2.2
– Net Position: 430,527 -474,358 43,831
– Gross Longs: 583,470 818,264 94,256
– Gross Shorts: 152,943 1,292,622 50,425
– Long to Short Ratio: 3.8 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.9 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 49.1 42.0 76.8
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -30.6 29.1 -6.3

 

Brent Crude Oil Futures :

Brent Last Day Crude Oil Futures COT ChartThe Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of -22,385 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 7,162 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -29,547 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 74.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 29.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 40.1 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 21.2 51.2 4.1
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 33.1 39.6 3.8
– Net Position: -22,385 21,849 536
– Gross Longs: 39,648 95,934 7,652
– Gross Shorts: 62,033 74,085 7,116
– Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 1.3 to 1 1.1 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 74.5 29.0 40.1
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.2 8.2 -5.9

 

Natural Gas Futures :

Natural Gas Futures COT ChartThe Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of -136,245 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 1,513 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -137,758 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 37.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 62.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 61.9 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.8 41.2 4.3
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 33.2 34.3 1.9
– Net Position: -136,245 100,386 35,859
– Gross Longs: 346,382 599,369 62,934
– Gross Shorts: 482,627 498,983 27,075
– Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.2 to 1 2.3 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 37.7 62.5 61.9
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -9.4 8.6 13.1

 

Gasoline Blendstock Futures :

RBOB Gasoline Energy Futures COT ChartThe Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 40,005 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 3,654 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 36,351 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 10.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 87.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 69.3 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.4 47.4 6.4
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 14.9 61.6 3.6
– Net Position: 40,005 -49,669 9,664
– Gross Longs: 92,170 165,548 22,354
– Gross Shorts: 52,165 215,217 12,690
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.8 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.8 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 10.8 87.4 69.3
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -16.8 17.2 -3.6

 

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures :

NY Harbor Heating Oil Energy Futures COT ChartThe #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 28,540 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 1,645 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 26,895 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 74.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 22.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 81.7 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 17.3 50.1 10.6
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 10.2 62.4 5.4
– Net Position: 28,540 -49,343 20,803
– Gross Longs: 69,669 201,601 42,467
– Gross Shorts: 41,129 250,944 21,664
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 2.0 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 74.2 22.6 81.7
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.6 -4.2 -0.7

 

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures :

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures COT ChartThe Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of -11,576 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -1,749 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -9,827 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 34.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 65.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 40.3 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 59.4 38.8 1.3
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 90.1 9.0 0.3
– Net Position: -11,576 11,211 365
– Gross Longs: 22,383 14,611 474
– Gross Shorts: 33,959 3,400 109
– Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 4.3 to 1 4.3 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 34.6 65.3 40.3
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 18.6 -18.2 -11.5

 

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

