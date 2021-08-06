Energy Futures COT Charts: Brent Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Bloomberg Index, Heating Oil & WTI Crude

By CountingPips.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

Aug-03-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,313,202 63 430,527 49 -474,358 42 43,831 77 Gold 485,663 22 196,335 60 -231,284 38 34,949 68 Silver 146,196 12 36,139 61 -52,169 42 16,030 34 Copper 211,071 34 35,060 68 -45,190 28 10,130 84 Palladium 10,485 18 1,088 5 -1,571 91 483 73 Platinum 61,085 24 8,804 26 -16,734 73 7,930 73 Natural Gas 1,453,997 61 -136,245 38 100,386 63 35,859 62 Brent 187,282 29 -22,385 75 21,849 29 536 40 Heating Oil 402,206 44 28,540 74 -49,343 23 20,803 82 Soybeans 655,874 11 115,803 59 -101,867 42 -13,936 49 Corn 1,471,063 15 318,043 71 -251,904 36 -66,139 0 Coffee 305,341 62 55,023 91 -59,481 10 4,458 19 Sugar 987,110 48 283,287 95 -332,603 5 49,316 69 Wheat 373,529 17 40,977 70 -28,203 35 -12,774 41

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 03 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

WTI Crude Oil Futures :

The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 430,527 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -19,237 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 449,764 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 49.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 42.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 76.8 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.2 35.4 4.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.6 55.9 2.2 – Net Position: 430,527 -474,358 43,831 – Gross Longs: 583,470 818,264 94,256 – Gross Shorts: 152,943 1,292,622 50,425 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.8 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 49.1 42.0 76.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -30.6 29.1 -6.3

Brent Crude Oil Futures :

The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of -22,385 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 7,162 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -29,547 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 74.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 29.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 40.1 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 21.2 51.2 4.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 33.1 39.6 3.8 – Net Position: -22,385 21,849 536 – Gross Longs: 39,648 95,934 7,652 – Gross Shorts: 62,033 74,085 7,116 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 1.3 to 1 1.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 74.5 29.0 40.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.2 8.2 -5.9

Natural Gas Futures :

The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of -136,245 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 1,513 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -137,758 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 37.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 62.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 61.9 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.8 41.2 4.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 33.2 34.3 1.9 – Net Position: -136,245 100,386 35,859 – Gross Longs: 346,382 599,369 62,934 – Gross Shorts: 482,627 498,983 27,075 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.2 to 1 2.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 37.7 62.5 61.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -9.4 8.6 13.1

Gasoline Blendstock Futures :

The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 40,005 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 3,654 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 36,351 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 10.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 87.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 69.3 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.4 47.4 6.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 14.9 61.6 3.6 – Net Position: 40,005 -49,669 9,664 – Gross Longs: 92,170 165,548 22,354 – Gross Shorts: 52,165 215,217 12,690 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.8 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 10.8 87.4 69.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -16.8 17.2 -3.6

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures :

The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 28,540 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 1,645 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 26,895 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 74.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 22.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 81.7 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 17.3 50.1 10.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 10.2 62.4 5.4 – Net Position: 28,540 -49,343 20,803 – Gross Longs: 69,669 201,601 42,467 – Gross Shorts: 41,129 250,944 21,664 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 74.2 22.6 81.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.6 -4.2 -0.7

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures :

The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of -11,576 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -1,749 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -9,827 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 34.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 65.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 40.3 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 59.4 38.8 1.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 90.1 9.0 0.3 – Net Position: -11,576 11,211 365 – Gross Longs: 22,383 14,611 474 – Gross Shorts: 33,959 3,400 109 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 4.3 to 1 4.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 34.6 65.3 40.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 18.6 -18.2 -11.5

Article By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).