DXY Cycle Impulse To Drop Prices?

By Orbex

In the long term, DXY seems to be forming a bearish impulse, which consists of five cycle sub-waves. The chart shows the final part of the deep correction wave IV, which has ended.

The correction wave IV took the form of a primary triple Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ zigzag. The final wave Ⓩ also has the structure of a triple zigzag, where waves (W)-(Y)-(Z) are double zigzags.

In the near future, cycle wave V will lead the market in the direction of 89.53, with the primary intervening wave Ⓧ.

The alternative scenario suggests the continuation of the development of the cycle correction wave IV. Perhaps wave IV is a large double Ⓦ- Ⓧ-Ⓨ zigzag of the primary degree.

The primary wave Ⓨ, which is similar to the triple zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y)-(X)-(Z), is currently under development. Most likely, the first four parts of this figure have already been completed, and the last sub-wave (Z) is still being built.

To complete the intermediate wave (Z), a minor wave Z is necessary. This can take the form of a minute standard zigzag, as shown in the chart. The end of the Z wave is likely near 94.72.

At that level, primary wave Ⓨ will be at the 123.6% Fibonacci extension of wave Ⓦ.

