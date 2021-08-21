COT Stock Market Futures Charts: VIX, Dow, Nasdaq, SP500, Russell-2000, Emerging Markets

Aug-17-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index S&P500-Mini 2,716,225 14 27,335 58 -102,139 48 74,804 42 Nikkei 225 15,837 3 -5,952 34 7,464 78 -1,512 6 Nasdaq-Mini 234,502 33 -21,928 63 34,449 48 -12,521 16 DowJones-Mini 107,925 73 -3,946 30 -1,084 64 5,030 65 VIX 319,321 33 -86,826 50 91,878 50 -5,052 37 Nikkei 225 Yen 51,459 31 21,294 77 4,840 61 -26,134 28

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 17 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

VIX Volatility Futures:

The VIX Volatility large speculator standing this week was a net position of -86,826 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -12,575 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -74,251 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 50.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 50.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 37.2 percent.

VIX Volatility Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 19.3 54.1 6.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 46.5 25.3 7.7 – Net Position: -86,826 91,878 -5,052 – Gross Longs: 61,631 172,815 19,485 – Gross Shorts: 148,457 80,937 24,537 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 2.1 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 50.1 50.3 37.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.5 7.4 -1.7

S&P500 Mini Futures:

The S&P500 Mini large speculator standing this week was a net position of 27,335 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 4,224 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 23,111 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 58.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 47.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 42.1 percent.

S&P500 Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 15.8 68.3 12.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 14.8 72.1 9.3 – Net Position: 27,335 -102,139 74,804 – Gross Longs: 429,395 1,855,263 327,326 – Gross Shorts: 402,060 1,957,402 252,522 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 58.4 47.6 42.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -8.5 -1.0 11.2

Dow Jones Mini Futures:

The Dow Jones Mini large speculator standing this week was a net position of -3,946 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -6,834 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 2,888 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 29.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 63.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 65.4 percent.

Dow Jones Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 39.1 42.8 16.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 42.8 43.8 11.4 – Net Position: -3,946 -1,084 5,030 – Gross Longs: 42,250 46,215 17,326 – Gross Shorts: 46,196 47,299 12,296 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.9 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 29.7 63.8 65.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -12.3 13.3 -7.1

Nasdaq Mini Futures:

The Nasdaq Mini large speculator standing this week was a net position of -21,928 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -8,659 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -13,269 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 62.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 47.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 15.9 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.4 59.1 14.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 32.8 44.4 20.0 – Net Position: -21,928 34,449 -12,521 – Gross Longs: 54,913 138,641 34,286 – Gross Shorts: 76,841 104,192 46,807 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.3 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 62.8 47.7 15.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -11.4 10.6 7.2

Russell 2000 Mini Futures:

The Russell 2000 Mini large speculator standing this week was a net position of -64,687 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -7,152 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -57,535 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 16.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 83.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 45.4 percent.

Russell 2000 Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 11.1 81.6 6.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 25.4 68.3 5.1 – Net Position: -64,687 60,320 4,367 – Gross Longs: 50,577 370,586 27,602 – Gross Shorts: 115,264 310,266 23,235 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 1.2 to 1 1.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 16.4 83.4 45.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -15.5 16.8 -9.1

Nikkei Stock Average (USD) Futures:

The Nikkei Stock Average (USD) large speculator standing this week was a net position of -5,952 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -230 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -5,722 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 33.9 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 78.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 6.4 percent.

Nikkei Stock Average Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 13.3 62.4 24.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 50.9 15.3 33.9 – Net Position: -5,952 7,464 -1,512 – Gross Longs: 2,107 9,880 3,850 – Gross Shorts: 8,059 2,416 5,362 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.3 to 1 4.1 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 33.9 78.3 6.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.6 3.9 -0.8

MSCI EAFE Mini Futures:

The MSCI EAFE Mini large speculator standing this week was a net position of 27,720 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -480 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 28,200 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 51.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 44.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 53.6 percent.

MSCI EAFE Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 10.7 86.4 2.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 3.9 94.1 1.7 – Net Position: 27,720 -31,876 4,156 – Gross Longs: 43,823 355,114 10,973 – Gross Shorts: 16,103 386,990 6,817 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.7 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 51.4 44.7 53.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.9 -6.3 2.9

MSCI Emerging Mkts Mini Futures:

The MSCI Emerging Mkts Mini large speculator standing this week was a net position of 38,211 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -2,219 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 40,430 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 97.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 40.4 percent.

MSCI Emerging Mkts Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 14.3 82.2 2.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 11.0 86.5 1.3 – Net Position: 38,211 -49,886 11,675 – Gross Longs: 165,150 950,685 27,250 – Gross Shorts: 126,939 1,000,571 15,575 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 0.0 97.2 40.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -11.0 6.8 7.3

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).