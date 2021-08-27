COT Stock Market Charts: VIX, Dow, Nasdaq, SP500, Russell-2000, e-mini futures

By CountingPips.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter
Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 24 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.
|Aug-24-2021
|OI
|OI-Index
|Spec-Net
|Spec-Index
|Com-Net
|COM-Index
|Smalls-Net
|Smalls-Index
|S&P500-Mini
|2,744,903
|16
|14,893
|56
|-126,018
|43
|111,125
|50
|Nikkei 225
|18,967
|9
|-4,089
|40
|5,795
|73
|-1,706
|5
|Nasdaq-Mini
|227,123
|29
|-2,418
|74
|18,408
|38
|-15,990
|8
|DowJones-Mini
|107,693
|73
|-1,392
|33
|-5,514
|59
|6,906
|75
|VIX
|290,283
|24
|-73,149
|55
|79,711
|46
|-6,562
|32
|Nikkei 225 Yen
|52,900
|33
|15,560
|62
|7,170
|67
|-22,730
|35
VIX Volatility Futures:
The VIX Volatility large speculator standing this week was a net position of -73,149 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 13,677 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -86,826 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 55.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 45.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 31.5 percent.
|VIX Volatility Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|19.7
|53.9
|7.2
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|44.9
|26.4
|9.4
|– Net Position:
|-73,149
|79,711
|-6,562
|– Gross Longs:
|57,154
|156,460
|20,823
|– Gross Shorts:
|130,303
|76,749
|27,385
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|0.4 to 1
|2.0 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|55.3
|45.8
|31.5
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-4.5
|3.9
|4.9
S&P500 Mini Futures:
The S&P500 Mini large speculator standing this week was a net position of 14,893 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -12,442 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 27,335 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 56.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 43.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 49.7 percent.
|S&P500 Mini Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|16.1
|67.0
|13.2
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|15.6
|71.6
|9.1
|– Net Position:
|14,893
|-126,018
|111,125
|– Gross Longs:
|443,206
|1,839,234
|360,974
|– Gross Shorts:
|428,313
|1,965,252
|249,849
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.0 to 1
|0.9 to 1
|1.4 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|56.2
|43.3
|49.7
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-10.7
|-4.2
|17.6
Dow Jones Mini Futures:
The Dow Jones Mini large speculator standing this week was a net position of -1,392 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 2,554 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -3,946 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 32.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 58.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 75.4 percent.
|Dow Jones Mini Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|40.6
|42.0
|16.6
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|41.9
|47.1
|10.2
|– Net Position:
|-1,392
|-5,514
|6,906
|– Gross Longs:
|43,700
|45,216
|17,877
|– Gross Shorts:
|45,092
|50,730
|10,971
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.0 to 1
|0.9 to 1
|1.6 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|32.8
|58.8
|75.4
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-12.7
|12.8
|-3.0
Nasdaq Mini Futures:
The Nasdaq Mini large speculator standing this week was a net position of -2,418 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 19,510 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -21,928 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 73.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 37.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 8.1 percent.
|Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|28.7
|54.1
|15.1
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|29.8
|46.0
|22.1
|– Net Position:
|-2,418
|18,408
|-15,990
|– Gross Longs:
|65,165
|122,913
|34,185
|– Gross Shorts:
|67,583
|104,505
|50,175
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.0 to 1
|1.2 to 1
|0.7 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|73.7
|37.8
|8.1
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|1.0
|-2.2
|3.8
Russell 2000 Mini Futures:
The Russell 2000 Mini large speculator standing this week was a net position of -72,931 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -8,244 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -64,687 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 10.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 87.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 49.6 percent.
|Russell 2000 Mini Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|10.0
|82.5
|6.3
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|26.1
|67.6
|5.0
|– Net Position:
|-72,931
|67,055
|5,876
|– Gross Longs:
|45,019
|372,578
|28,544
|– Gross Shorts:
|117,950
|305,523
|22,668
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|0.4 to 1
|1.2 to 1
|1.3 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|10.7
|87.7
|49.6
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-20.3
|20.2
|-3.9
Nikkei Stock Average (USD) Futures:
The Nikkei Stock Average (USD) large speculator standing this week was a net position of -4,089 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 1,863 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -5,952 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 40.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 72.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 4.9 percent.
|Nikkei Stock Average Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|13.0
|56.0
|25.9
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|34.6
|25.5
|34.9
|– Net Position:
|-4,089
|5,795
|-1,706
|– Gross Longs:
|2,465
|10,623
|4,914
|– Gross Shorts:
|6,554
|4,828
|6,620
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|0.4 to 1
|2.2 to 1
|0.7 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|40.0
|72.8
|4.9
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bearish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|0.5
|-1.2
|2.5
MSCI EAFE Mini Futures:
The MSCI EAFE Mini large speculator standing this week was a net position of 32,452 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 4,732 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 27,720 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 59.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 38.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 43.7 percent.
|MSCI EAFE Mini Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|11.0
|86.4
|2.3
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|3.3
|94.8
|1.6
|– Net Position:
|32,452
|-35,526
|3,074
|– Gross Longs:
|46,239
|362,474
|9,800
|– Gross Shorts:
|13,787
|398,000
|6,726
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|3.4 to 1
|0.9 to 1
|1.5 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|59.2
|38.7
|43.7
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|15.9
|-11.7
|-22.8
Article By CountingPips.com
*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.
The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).
Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).